Maddox Dagenais Has Left Good First Impression On St. Louis Blues

First-round pick in 2026, who many considered a surprise pick at No. 16, has had solid first camp, played in first preseason game against Dallas Stars on Saturday, wants to make good on St. Louis investing in him
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Maddox Dagenais had only one regret going into his first NHL action – albeit a preseason game – on Saturday for the St. Louis Blues against the Dallas Stars.
His father, former NHL player Pierre Dagenais, was supposed to fly in and see his son play. Unfortunately, his flight got canceled but he will be able to watch the game on the Blues website.
Other than that, the first-round pick (No. 16 overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft was just going to let it rip on Saturday and soak in the experience, take back with him whatever knowledge he can and make marked improvements while playing for Quebec of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the third season.
“Yeah for sure. There’s some veterans with us,” Dagenais said before the Blues hosted the Stars in their preseason opener. “Just ask some questions, how is it to play in an NHL rink. Just have fun. When you have fun, you always play good.”
Dagenais has been good in his first pro training camp.
Blues coach Jim Montgomery said, “he’s a little bit of a 10 to 2 skater on a clock and his feet are going that way and that makes it hard because the angles are completely different and he’s going to be very deceptive, I think.”
And that playing in Saturday’s game, “gives him a taste of what it’s really like, the speed of it, the electric building, our fans, and then also what the strength and speed of what the opposition is and what they can build towards.”
It’s been a relatively smooth transition for the 18-year-old, who’s fit in well in his first training camp. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound forward was a bit of a sleeper pick by the Blues at No. 16 who is eager and anxious to make good on the Blues investing in him.
“It’s nice to see the pro guys and how they act, how they go to the gym,” Dagenais said. “It’s nice to meet them also. I think it’s been going well.
“I think there’s a lot of different areas of the game that I’m just trying to ask the coaches and also the players. It’s (going to be) my third year in junior and I’m trying to be a leader out there. I think the game’s also faster. I’m just trying to bring that pace over there and show an example.”
Montgomery has high praise for the kid but also wants to make sure everyone is guarded before adding too much pressure on the teenager.
“It’s real early, you know what I mean,” Montgomery said. “I’m obviously excited that he can score goals, that he’s an offensive player because you can teach defense, but it’s real early for me to be overly excited. But I’ve really liked what I’ve seen.”
Dagenais, who was a point-per-game player last season with the Remparts (30 goals, 32 assists in 62 games), wants to continue to use the tools that’s gotten him to this point.
“I’m just trying to use what I’m good at for sure,” he said. “I’m just trying to work on everything in my game.”
As for what’s to come after the 2026-27 season, that will be up to the Blues and Dagenais. College is always an option but so is turning pro.
“I’m not there yet. I think I’m taking a day at a time,” Dagenais said. “This year, right now I’m in St. Louis and making it as far as possible. If I’m going back to Quebec for sure, our goal is to win this year and next year’s going to be next year. I’m focusing on this year.”
Dagenais finished with three shots on goal and one hit in 14:23 of ice time in a 2-1 loss.
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