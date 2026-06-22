At Long Last, Keith Tkachuk Inducted Into Hockey Hall Of Fame

“I think like a lot of people on this (call), the inductees, I was shocked," Tkachuk said. "You don’t go into your career thinking you’re going to be a Hall of Famer. You don’t play for that. But as you get older, when you get that call, it was truly the biggest honor I could ever have. I’m thrilled. I don’t know how I’m going to react in the NHL in November. It’s going to be overwhelming. But we’re doing this for our families who have sacrificed everything for us. I’m looking forward to spending that time with my family, my grandkids, my wife Chantal who sacrificed a ton for me. I’m looking forward to going in representing all the teams that I played for, especially the St. Louis Blues. I’ve been here a long time, so I’m looking forward to that.”