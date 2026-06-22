At Long Last, Keith Tkachuk Inducted Into Hockey Hall Of Fame
Former Blue who spent his final eight-plus seasons in St. Louis with short stint in Atlanta, joins Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Cindy Curley, and Brian Burke (builder category)
At long last, Keith Tkachuk is a Hockey Hall Of Fame member.
The former St. Louis Blues left wing, among the greatest goal scorers among American-born players in NHL history, was indicted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for the Class of 2026, which was announced on Monday afternoon, 16 years after the power forward retired from the NHL.
“I think like a lot of people on this (call), the inductees, I was shocked," Tkachuk said. "You don’t go into your career thinking you’re going to be a Hall of Famer. You don’t play for that. But as you get older, when you get that call, it was truly the biggest honor I could ever have. I’m thrilled. I don’t know how I’m going to react in the NHL in November. It’s going to be overwhelming. But we’re doing this for our families who have sacrificed everything for us. I’m looking forward to spending that time with my family, my grandkids, my wife Chantal who sacrificed a ton for me. I’m looking forward to going in representing all the teams that I played for, especially the St. Louis Blues. I’ve been here a long time, so I’m looking forward to that.”
Tkachuk, who played the final eight-plus seasons of his NHL career with the Blues (2000-2010), who also had stints with the old Winnipeg Jets/Phoenix Coyotes and a short stint with the now-defunct Atlanta Thrashers, who relocated to make up the current Winnipeg Jets franchise, played in 1,201 regular-season games and had 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists).
Tkachuk, who played 18 seasons in the NHL starting in 1991, never won the Stanley Cup in his career, and one wonders if that was a sticking point as to why it's taken him this long to finally be enshrined, is third among American-born players in NHL history in goals scored behind former Blue Brett Hull (741) and Mike Modano (561).
It's a long time coming and well-deserved for the 54-year-old, who currently serves as the team's director of recruitment. It was a decade-long wait.
"I don’t think about that," Tkachuk said. "I’m enjoying life right now. I’ve got a great family, grandkids now. This is the ultimate, for sure. The Tkachuks are never known to be patient, but we had to be a little patient."
Tkachuk was enshrined into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011 and Blues Hall of Fame; he will become the 27th former Blue to be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Tkachuk played in 543 regular-season games with the Blues and ranks 14th in franchise history with 427 points and sixth with 208 goals.
He is a five-time NHL All-Star (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009) and two-time selection to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team (1995, 1998).
"Keith Tkachuk’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved," Blues chairman Tom Stillman said in a statement. "One of the greatest American-born hockey players of all time, ‘Big Walt’ brought a unique blend of skill and toughness to the St. Louis Blues. It was a privilege to watch him play in the Blue Note for nine seasons, and his impact on the franchise and our broader hockey community continues to be felt to this day. On behalf of the Blues organization and Blues fans everywhere, heartfelt congratulations to Keith and the entire Tkachuk family on this prestigious honor."
The news came 24 hours after Tkachuk's youngest son, Brady, was traded by the Ottawa Senators to join forces with older brother Matthew and the Florida Panthers.
“They’ve dreamt of playing together," Keith Tkachuk said of his sons. "They had an opportunity in the Olympics and 4 Nations. They’re best friends, they wanted to do this together and fortunately, it worked out. Both parties found a way to get it done.
"... It’s been a great weekend for the Tkachuks."
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