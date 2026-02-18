Binnington Comes Up Big Late In Canada's OT Win

Despite allowing three goals in the game, one off a redirection in the crease, another on a David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) one-time rocket from the left circle and a third by Ondrej Palat (New York Islanders) off an odd-man rush from the inner circle slot, 'Big Game Binner' saved his best for last -- again -- when he stopped a breakaway by Martin Necas (Colorado Avalanche) with 1:10 remaining in regulation of a 3-3 game, then made another lunging save in OT to keep the game going.