Blues Activate Logan Mailloux Off Injured Reserve, Assign Adam Jiricek, Theo Lindstein To Springfield

“Theo is just a casualty of JB playing so well and us being so deep on defense,” Montgomery said. “But that being said, he's a really good player when he has the puck and the puck’s around him, defensively or offensively. Now, where he needs to grow his game is when the puck’s not around him, I think he rests instead of … move it, boom, join. It's something I don't have to say to Jiricek. Also, offensively, he is hesitant to be aggressive going down. He skates way too well, his brain’s way too well, his hands way too good to not be more aggressive when the puck’s not around. And defensively, too, closing the corners.