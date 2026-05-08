Blues' Dylan Holloway Joining Robert Thomas On Team Canada's 2026 World Championship Roster

Team Canada’s 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship roster will now feature two St. Louis Blues players, as Dylan Holloway is joining Robert Thomas in representing Canada.
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway will join linemate Robert Thomas on Team Canada’s 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship roster.
Holloway ended his 2025-26 NHL regular season on fire, as Holloway, Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud formed one of, if not the best line, down the final stretch.
While a high ankle sprain hampered a large chunk of Holloway’s season, he still managed to score 22 goals and 51 points in 59 games. Those totals ranked second on the team.
The World Championship will be Holloway’s first opportunity to represent Canada at the senior level. The 24-year-old has previously played at the World Juniors, where he won silver, and at the U-18s.
Additionally, he won gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, gold at the WJAC-19’s, and silver at the U-17s.
Thomas had previously been reported to have joined Team Canada, and we now have confirmation of his participation. This will be Thomas’ first opportunity to play at the World Championships, and Canada’s chances at winning gold are high this year.
Forwards: Mathew Barzal, Connor Brown, Robert Thomas, Dylan Cozens, Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, Emmitt Finnie, Macklin Celebrini, Dylan Holloway, Ryan O'Reilly, John Tavares, Fraser Minten
Defensemen: Dylan DeMelo, Denton Mateychuk, Sam Dickinson, Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Zach Whitecloud, Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Rielly
Goaltenders: Cam Talbot, Jack Ivankovic, Jet Greaves
The tournament takes place in Zürich and Fribourg, Switzerland, and runs from May 15 to 31. Prior to the start of the World Championship, the Canadians will practice at Accor Arena in Paris starting Friday, then take on France for pre-tournament action on May 10 and Hungary on May 13.
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