Blues Goaltending Prospect Selected For Sweden At Senior Level Tournament

Harenstam is one of the two goaltenders named to the roster, alongside Magnus Hellberg, a 35-year-old former NHL goaltender.
The roster features four NHL players: Anton Frondell, Linus Karlsson, Liam Ohgren, and Nils Hoglander. It also features several former NHL players like Jakub Silfverberg, Robert Hagg, and Erik Brannstrom.
Harenstam is among the several NHL prospects, including Philadelphia Flyers’ Jack Berglund, Winnipeg Jets’ Sasha Boumedienne, and 2026 projected top-10 pick Viggo Bjorck and Ivar Stenberg. Harenstam played with these prospects, as well as Frondell, during the 2026 World Junior Championship, where they won gold.
Harenstam was a fifth-round pick by the Blues in the 2025 NHL draft, but the 19-year-old netminder has enjoyed an outstanding season. Harenstam was named goaltender of the tournament at the world juniors before earning rookie of the year and goaltender of the year honors in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second league.
Given his age and the competition, it will be challenging for Harenstam to earn a spot on Sweden’s World Championship roster, but a strong showing will only help his cause.
Sweden will play three games in this event, which runs from April 30 to May 3. Their tournament begins with a game against Switzerland. After that, two matches against the Czech Republic and Finland.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.