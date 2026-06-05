Blues' Jordan Kyrou Receives Multiple Selke Trophy Votes

St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou earned his highest placement in Selke Trophy votes, finishing in 26th place.
St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou received multiple Selke Trophy votes, finishing in 26th place.
The 2025-26 season was difficult for Kyrou offensively, as he posted just 18 goals and 46 points in 72 games, a steep drop-off from the 30 goals and 70 points we’ve come to expect from him.
Throughout the season, the 28-year-old was the subject of plenty of trade talks, although that’s not something he is unfamiliar with. Multiple reasons explain why Kyrou struggled to produce offensievly, but his defensive game took positive strides, and Selke Trophy voting reflects that.
Kyrou received one second-place vote, two fourth-place votes, and one fifth-place vote. Kyrou finished in 37th place in Selke Trophy voting last season, earning just one fifth-place vote. This season, he jumped up 11 spots.
Kyrou finished ahead of players like Sidney Crosby, Roope Hintz, Matt Boldy, Leon Draisaitl and Bo Horvat this year.
While Kyrou likely feels a bit disappointed with his season and that the rumors about a trade continue to circulate as we enter the off-season, Kyrou should feel a sense of pride that his game is rounding out, something he was criticized heavily for by past coaches.
If he can continue to shine on the defensive side and get back to scoring like he’s previously shown, he can be a difference-maker for the Blues or for any team that acquires him in a trade.
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