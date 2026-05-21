Four Blues Players Appear On Insiders Trade Board

St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Kyrou, Jordan Binnington, Robert Thomas, and Colton Parayko appeared on insider Frank Seravalli’s off-season trade board.
Insider Frank Seravalli released his off-season trade board, which featured four prominent St. Louis Blues veterans.
Topping the list was Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, but not too far behind at No. 2 was Blues winger Jordan Kyrou.
Kyrou had a difficult offensive season, mustering just 18 goals and 46 points in 72 games. Those numbers were his lowest since the 2020-21 season, his first full season in the NHL.
Kyrou posted positive underlying numbers, but ultimately, he lost the trust of coach Jim Montgomery and has been on the trade block before. Now, it feels like a deal is bound to happen this off-season.
Just a couple of places behind Kyrou was goaltender Jordan Binnington, who landed at the No. 4 spot. There were plenty of rumors surrounding Binnington at the trade deadline, but he stayed with the Blues.
The 32-year-old has just one season remaining on his contract, and after losing the starter’s net to Joel Hofer for most of the second half of the season, it feels like now is the time for the Blues and Binnington to part ways.
Landing just outside the top 10 at No. 13 was Robert Thomas. Thomas is the most unlikely of the four Blues to be traded, but there is still reason to believe that if a deal blows the Blues front office away, they’ll take it.
Despite missing 18 games, Thomas still led the team in goals and points. Of any Blues player, Thomas would bring in the best return.
The final Blues player to appear on Seravalli’s trade board was Colton Parayko, landing in the 18th spot. The veteran defender was nearly traded to the Buffalo Sabres at the deadline, but Parayko exercised his no-trade clause to decline the trade.
The Blues could revisit trade discussions involving Parayko this off-season, although they would still need him to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to follow through.
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