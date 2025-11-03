Blues Make Minor Trade, Acquire Familiar Veteran Defenseman

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues have acquired a familiar face for some depth.

The Blues acquired defenseman Calle Rosen from the Washington Capitals for defenseman Corey Schueneman. Rosen will report to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

The 31-year-old had seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games with Hershey of the AHL this season. He spent parts of three seasons with the Blues from 2021-24, including playing in 73 games (10 goals, 15 assists, plus-17).

In 2022-23, he played in 49 regular-season games for the Blues and had a career high in points (18), goals (eight) and assists).

Rosen has spent parts of seven seasons in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Blues.

St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Nov. 2, 2025)

Justin Carbonneau back to sniping goals; Jiricek giving Brantford great 'O' from the 'D' position; Jecho breaks out; Mrsic scores first college goal

A Sight For Sore Eyes: Blues Could Get Huge Boost With Return Of Key Piece

Robert Thomas was on the ice Sunday; No. 1 center has missed past four games with upper-body injury

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.