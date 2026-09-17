Blues Open Training Camp With In-Season Mode Drills Due to Shortened, More Compacted Schedule

“The coaches were really happy,” Montgomery said laughing. “Thank God I didn’t have to do the VO2 max this year. You would like to have fitness testing just because … these athletes are so well-conditioned now. It’s not an issue now like it was in the 70s where camp was six weeks long so you can get in shape to start the season. Now they have their own nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, they have speed and acceleration coaches, so they’re well-prepared. The thing is mentally, what you like about having testing is the guys know they’ve got to come and they take great pride in it, so they want to do well on the test to show everyone I’m ready to go. We don’t have that option, but the ice speaks for itself. Didn’t see a lot of guys hovering over sticks. That was not an easy practice. First day of camp, there’s nerves that are going because everybody wants to show well. So you usually can tell just by skating, and you’ll see a bag skate at the end of practice tomorrow that will kind of try and look for that.”