Blues Prospect Forced To Withdraw From World Juniors With An Injury

St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jecho was forced to withdraw from the 2026 World Junior Championship with a hand injury, Team Czechia announced on Saturday.

Jecho was returning to Czechia to participate in his second world juniors, looking to improve on his two-goal and seven-point performance from last year's event. Czechia took home a bronze medal last year and was one of the favorites to compete for one this year. Jecho would have been an important part of Czechia's lineup.

Replacing Jecho on Czechia is Danny Chludil, a 19-year-old undrafted forward. Standing 6-foot, 190 pounds, Chludil has spent the 2025-26 campaign playing in the top Czech league with HC Kometa Brno, where he scored one goal and two points. He was recently loaned to HC Prerov in Czechia's second division, where he has played five games without recording a point.

Prior to the world juniors and his injury, Jecho had been struggling. In 27 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL, Jecho had scored just six goals and 22 points. No player wants to face an injury, but Jecho could use this time off to reset and find his game again.

Standing 6-foot-5, the Blues always knew they needed to be patient with Jecho's development.

