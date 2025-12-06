Two Blues Prospects Named To Team Czechia's World Junior Team; One Left Off

St. Louis Blues prospects Adam Jiricek and Adam Jecho have been named to Team Czechia's World Junior Championship roster.

Jiricek will be returning for his third tournament and will be a key contributor for a Czechia team that is always dangerous at this event. In his previous tournaments, the 19-year-old has notched five assists in eight games.

He's enjoying a strong OHL campaign this season, recording nine goals and 28 points in 24 games with the Brantford Bulldogs.

Jecho's season in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings isn't going as expected, but the world juniors is an excellent opportunity for him to turn things around. The 19-year-old has scored six goals and 21 points in 26 games, on pace for worse numbers than he produced last year.

In his world juniors debut, Jecho finished the tournament with two goals and seven points in seven games.

Last season, Czechia's roster featured four Blues prospects. This year it'll feature two. Jakub Stancl led Czechia in points with 10, and he isn't on the team because he aged out. Ondrej Kos is eligible to be on the team, but he hasn't played a game this season.

Goaltenders (3):

Matyáš Mařík (České Budějovice),

Michal Oršulák (Prince Albert, WHL),

Jakub Milota (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL / Nashville).

Defensemen (9):

Vladimír Dravecký (Brantford, OHL),

Adam Jiříček (Brantford, OHL / St. Louis),

Jakub Fibigr (Brampton, OHL / Seattle Kraken),

Tomáš Galvas (Liberec), Matyáš Man (Prince Albert, WHL),

Radim Mrtka (Seattle, WHL / Buffalo Sabres),

Max Pšenička (Portland, WHL / Utah Mammoth),

Jakub Vaněček (Tri-City Storm, WHL),

Vashek Blanár (HV71 Jönköping, SWE / Boston Bruins).

Forwards (14):

Adam Benák (Brantford, OHL / Minnesota Wild),

Maxmilian Curran (Edmonton, WHL / Colorado Avalanche),

Adam Jecho (Edmonton, WHL / St. Louis),

Vojtěch Čihař (Karlovy Vary / Los Angeles Kings),

Samuel Drančák (Red Deer, WHL), Štěpán Hoch (České Budějovice / Utah),

Jiří Klíma (Shawinigan, QMJHL), Matěj Kubiesa (Třinec),

Václav Nestrašil (Univ. of Massachusetts, NCAA / Chicago Blackhawks),

Adam Novotný (Peterborough, OHL),

Tomáš Poletín (Kelowna, WHL / New York Islanders),

Petr Sikora (Třinec / Washington),

Adam Titlbach (Vancouver, WHL),

Richard Žemlička (SaiPa Lappeenranta, FIN).

