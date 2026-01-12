Blues' Robert Thomas Questionable For Tuesday's Game; Dealing With A Lower-Body Injury

St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas has picked up a lower-body injury and is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The St. Louis Blues took the ice for practice on Monday morning, and it was filled with plenty of injury news.
To start, Dylan Holloway and Pius Suter skated on their own prior to the Blues practice. They are still a way away from returning, but it’s a pleasant update.
When the Blues’ practice started, the unfortunate news began. Robert Thomas, Mathieu Joseph, and Philip Broberg were all absent from practice today due to separate injury issues. Broberg is day-to-day with a concussion, Joseph is day-to-day with an elbow infection, and Thomas is dealing with a lower-body injury that currently requires maintenance.
Thomas missed four games earlier this season with an upper-body injury. Still, he leads the team in points this season with 11 goals and 33 points in 42 games. Although he owns the team lead, Thomas’ 2025-26 campaign, like many Blues players’, has been disappointing.
The 26-year-old produced above a point-per-game for three of the past four seasons, and is on pace for his lowest point total since the 2020-21 season.
Following practice, coach Jim Montgomery provided an update on Thomas’ status.
“It may be something that we need to address,” said Montgomery. “We’re playing it by ear, as far as do we wait till we get to the break and he gets a little more rest. All of those things are balancing, that’s why he’s day to day now.”
The Blues are off today, but they return to action on Tuesday against the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes. They’ll most likely be without Broberg and Joseph, but Montgomery remains unsure whether Thomas will be available, calling his status probable/questionable.
“Yeah, I would say he’s probable/questionable (for Tuesday against Carolina).”
The Blues already have a long list of injuries they’ve proven they can’t overcome. Thomas has at times kept the team afloat offensively, but if he is out, the Blues face significant problems. At the moment, it’s considered maintenance, but the Blues can ill afford to allow it to become more.
