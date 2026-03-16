St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (March 15)

He had three assists in the Thunderbirds' 6-3 win over Utica on Friday, then had the empty-net goal, which turned out to be the game-winner, and an assist on Sunday in a 4-3 win at Providence to help up Springfield's record to 24-27-6-2, just two points behind Lehigh Valley for fifth place and into a tie for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division with Bridgeport having each played 59 games.