Blues Trade Away Two Third-Round Picks On Second Day of 2026 NHL Draft

"Very intelligent kid," Feltrin said. "Well-spoken, handles English very well. You can tell the education comes through, but the goalie scouting staff was most impressive with the fact that he knows his game. Possesses obviously elite skill, quickness, but just the fact the presence he holds himself to, the way he understands and reads the game, you can tell that he knows the position, is a student of the game. Lots of positives there, and his path going for him, I'm not going to speak for him, but just how soon he is over here in North America is also pretty enticing."