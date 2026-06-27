Blues Trade Away Two Third-Round Picks On Second Day of 2026 NHL Draft

Team had three selections, used two in trade to acquire Brandon Carlo from Toronto; focused more on defense, goaltending after picking two centers in first round on Friday
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues knew they had picks at their disposal heading into the 2026 NHL Draft.
A total of 13 picks dwindled down to nine, and the Blues, after focusing on centers, taking Tynan Lawrence with the 11th pick and Maddox Dagenais with the 16th pick on Friday, came out on Saturday focusing more on defense and goaltending with their first three picks.
In all, the Blues took three centers, three defenseman, two right wingers and a goalie.
Blues director of amateur scouting, Tony Feltrin, said there was a directive to what the organization wanted.
"We had a plan coming in," Feltrin said. "We knew players we were targeting. Those selections, we got players that the Blues scouting staff loves. it's a win-win right throughout today also a number of selections guys are excited about. You like to see the enthusiasm, the willingness of scouts to step up and say the name. Good group, diverse group. It's a win."
They used the 75th pick in the third round to grab d-man Luke Schairer, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-handed shot that played for the United States development program's U-18 team a year ago; he had a goal and 16 assists in 55 games last season.
"I can’t believe it," Schairer said. "It’s surreal. Obviously, coming from North Carolina, it’s been a long journey, so I’m really excited to get started.
"I didn’t think (the Blues) were going to draft me. I thought I was going to go to a different team."
Schairer, 18, will spend next season playing at Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League and then make the jump to Boston University in 2027-28 and possibly be a teammate with Lawrence.
"Just going to the OHL is going to be really good for my game," Schairer said. "There’s no rush. Obviously, I’m really raw. I feel like one more year in the OHL is going to be good for me, for my offensive game, for my defensive game, for playing a lot of minutes. Just going to help me develop a lot. Going to BU after that, so I’m excited.
"The environment there, they have had a lot of NHL players that (went) there that came through BU. Obviously (Jay) Pandolfo is a really respected head coach and I feel like he's going to help me be an NHL player as I get older.
"I've had a really good conversation with (Lawrence). I've just seen him around a little bit. I'm obviously excited to get to know him. Obviously a really good player, going to BU so that would be awesome."
The Blues stuck with defense in the fourth round (No. 107) and used the pick on Landon Nygz, who played last season at UMass (one goal, two assists in 35 games), a shutdown left-handed defenseman that's 6-2, 201 pounds.
"Definitely a big relief and glad to be drafted by the Blues, for sure," Nycz said. "I kind of blacked out when they called my name. It was a little bit of a blur walking up there.
"I think I play a pretty complete game, two-way defenseman. Skate really well, that’s my biggest asset. Like to use that to my advantage."
Nycz will spend this year also at UMass and feels it's a perfect spot to grow his game.
"I think for me, it was just the coaching staff and also the product of defensemen that they turn out," Nycz said of going to UMass. "They usually do a pretty good job with turning a complete defenseman. I kind of saw myself as a guy that can benefit that.
"(Last year) was a hard year for me, for sure. A lot of ups and downs. I think I’m primed for a good sophomore season. It was definitely an adjustment, one that I thought I was ready for. I was willing to take a gamble on myself. I’d do it again. No regrets going to UMass, I think it’s good for me."
At pick 123, their second in the fourth round, the Blues replenished the goalie position with Vladimir Proskurin, an 18-year-old who needs to add some muscle to his 6-0 frame (158 pounds).
Proskurin had a 2.97 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 41 games for MHK Atlant Mytischi of the Russian Junior Hockey League (MHL).
"Very intelligent kid," Feltrin said. "Well-spoken, handles English very well. You can tell the education comes through, but the goalie scouting staff was most impressive with the fact that he knows his game. Possesses obviously elite skill, quickness, but just the fact the presence he holds himself to, the way he understands and reads the game, you can tell that he knows the position, is a student of the game. Lots of positives there, and his path going for him, I'm not going to speak for him, but just how soon he is over here in North America is also pretty enticing."
At pick 139 of the fifth round, the Blues went back to defense and rook right-handed D-man Nick Bogas, 17, who also was part of the US national developmental squad U18's with Schairer who also has a familiarity with a current Blues defenseman.
"It was special. I was talking to my advisor. I heard the US National team and I kind of went all black for a second and then I saw my dad and my mom came over," Bogas said. "It was special.
"The first thing that came to mind was Matt Kessel. He's a really good guy. He's helped me out through the summer. I'm excited."
Bogas was limited to 37 games this season (two goals, two assists) after a broken ankle that sidelined for a lengthy period of time.
"I went through a lot of adversity this year," Bogas said. "I had to have surgery and missed a significant amount of time, but I also learned a lot about myself, mental toughness, coming back. I had a pretty hard rehab and I learned a lot about myself through that rehab process."
After spending last year at the national squad, Bogas will follow in his father's footsteps and play at Michigan State in 2027; he will be playing in the OHL next season, at a spot unknown yet despite his rights belonging to Sarnia.
Bogas' dad, Chris, played four years as a Spartan (1995-99) before a career in the AHL, IHL and ECHL, among other leagues.
"It's awesome. Not every day you can represent your country," Bogas said. "I was lucky enough to do that all year and I wouldn't trade that for the world. I would totally do it again. It was awesome representing your country and playing the game you love.
"The coaching staff (at Michigan State) is really good. My dad played there. He played four years there and then signed pro. I think just the lifelong friends he has from there, we still talk to his friends that played at Michigan State and I was a big part of it. Some of my best buddies are going there too. That's like a cherry on top."
With their second fifth-round pick (No. 150), the pick was used on right wing Carter Stevens, a 6-2, 195-pound right-handed shot that has spent the past two seasons at Guelph of the OHL; he has 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 53 games last season.
The Blues used their lone sixth-round pick (No. 171) on right wing Lars Steiner, an 18-year-old right wing who spent the past two seasons playing for Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL. He had 55 points (30 goals, 25 assists) in 44 regular-season games and had another nine points (five goals, four assists) in 17 postseason games when the Huskies made a run to the league's final four in the postseason.
And with their final pick in the seventh round (No. 203), the Blues used it on Colin Fitzgerald, a 6-3, 197-pound center who split his OHL season last year between Peterborough before being traded to Sault Ste, Marie. The 18-year-old had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 24 games with the Petes before he was traded to the Soo for six picks between 2027 and 2029 and then had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 39 games.
With two guys going to BU, another to Michigan State and one at UMass, the Blues have players that are going to develop at good collegiate programs.
"Certainly the college game is where prospects are headed," Feltrin said. "It's a benefit, but it's not a determining factor. Players are players, good players will find a way. That's nice to know they're set up for good programs, good competition, allow the physical development side away from the on-ice. There are certainly benefits to playing the college game."
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