Broberg Day To Day In Concussion Protocol

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The St. Louis Blues believe they came out with a best-case scenario with defenseman Philip Broberg.
Broberg is in concussion protocol and is doubtful to play on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes after leaving Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights early in the first period.
Broberg, who had an assist in his 55 seconds of game time, left the game when he was checked into the defensive zone boards by Vegas captain Mark Stone, who was questioned for his follow-through on the hit that ultimately upended Broberg backwards landing on his head and face. Stone fought Brayden Schenn later in the period for his actions.
But Blues coach Jim Montgomery had a good report on Broberg, who earlier in the day signed a six-year, $48 million extension.
“Broberg's doing well, but he's still day to day in the concussion protocol,” Montgomery said. “But we are very happy with his progress.”
The reason for the optimism was, “No headaches, was able to work out today and we'll see how he progresses with that,” Montgomery said. “I think it's very doubtful (for Tuesday) just with the concussion protocol.”
It was obvious what missing Broberg meant for the team needing to play pretty much the entire game with five defensemen.
“We felt it in the last game, right,” Montgomery said. “We were at the end of three in four (games) and we had to play five D-men the whole game and you just don’t have one more guy that’s not an elite puck-stopper and ending plays and joining plays. With him being out and possibly others again tomorrow, it’s an opportunity for more people to seize more ice time.”
Other injury news includes Dylan Holloway and Pius Suter, each dealing with a high ankle sprain, skating prior to Monday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center. Montgomery did call Holloway’s progress last week prior to a three-game road trip as “baby steps.”
Also, Robert Thomas (lower-body injury) had a maintenance day on Monday, and the center is questionable for Tuesday against the Hurricanes; it’s something Montgomery said the team will have to deal with the maintenance days, probably leading into the Winter Olympic break.
Also, Mathieu Joseph was absent from practice with an elbow infection that Montgomery called, “day to day right now, but he’s just on some antibiotics to clear up the infection.”
Also, Nick Bjugstad, who's been out since Dec. 9 against the Boston Bruins (15 games), skated on a regular line on Monday and appears set to rejoin the lineup Tuesday, if that's what is needed with Thomas out. Bjugstad centered a line with Pavel Buchnevich and Jonatan Berggren.
