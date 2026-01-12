St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (Jan. 11)

* Antoine Dorion -- The forward and 2024 seventh-round pick has gone without a point in the past three games for Quebec of the QMJHL but did have a goal and two assists on Jan. 3 in a 5-3 win over Drummondville that included a four-goal third period rally in which Dorion, who has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 26 games this season for the Remparts, scored the empty-net insurance goal to seal the win.