Can The Blues Trade Up In The 2026 NHL Draft?

Could the St. Louis Blues use the 11th and 15th overall picks in the 2026 NHL draft to trade up? And how high can they realistically trade to?
With the results of the 2026 NHL draft lottery, the St. Louis Blues now know they will make the 11th and 15th picks in the draft.
Unfortunately, the Blues won’t be moving up in the draft order, but they also thankfully didn’t fall.
The Blues have done an excellent job making selections in this range, so Blues fans can still feel assured that the scouting department can find someone who will be a viable NHL player. Still, the chances are they won’t reach the levels of players like Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg.
But what if the Blues use the 11th and 15th overall picks to move up in the draft? Is this a possible outcome, and how high can the Blues move up?
To answer the first question, the Blues haven’t said outright whether they will or won’t do it, but it remains an option. The Blues’ prospect pool is deep across multiple positions, but it doesn’t feature a franchise-altering player.
By looking at TheHockeyNews.com’s mock draft, the Blues would be in position to select Viggo Bjorck, a skilled Swedish center with the 11th overall pick, and Ryan Lin, a silky Canadian defender with the 15th overall pick.
Bjorck’s talent should result in him being selected higher in the draft, so there is possible superstar value in selecting Bjorck, but even then, chances are he doesn’t hit the levels of a top-five player.
So realistically, what pick could the Blues acquire in a package with the 11th and 15th pick? It likely won’t get them into the top three, although the San Jose Sharks are a trade-back candidate.
The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers need high-end skill, so they may not be willing to move. But the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg Jets, and Florida Panthers could all be intrigued by moving down.
In all, the Blues may not have a coveted top-five pick, but they do have options, and they could be one of the more interesting teams to watch at the draft.
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