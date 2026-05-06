2026 NHL Lottery Mock Draft: Who The Maple Leafs Should Pair With Auston Matthews
Who should the Toronto Maple Leafs draft first overall? Could the Vancouver Canucks get a first-overall-caliber winger at third overall? Ryan Kennedy shares his instant post-lottery top 16 mock draft.
The Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks won the lottery draws and will pick first and second, respectively.
So why waste time? Here's an instant NHL mock draft based on the newly established order of the top 16 picks.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs: Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State
If you want to keep Auston Matthews in town, bringing in a playmaking winger with immense offensive upside is a good way to do it. While McKenna still needs to round out his game, you have to go with the massive potential here. This kid can create with elite hockey sense and vision.
2. San Jose Sharks: Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie
Honestly, this could also be Keaton Verhoeff or Carson Carels, but the Sharks should take advantage of the fact this draft is deep in elite defenders. Reid is smart, fast and great at both ends. After what Matthew Schaefer did this season, teams will be looking for the next one, and Reid might be in that category.
3. Vancouver Canucks: Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda
Luckily for the Canucks, getting punked by the lottery balls isn't the worst thing this year. Stenberg is an incredible talent himself, and his mature game means he likely won't need much longer before he can contribute to the rebuilding squad. He's smart, quick and hockey-strong. Very impressive at the world juniors.
4. Chicago Blackhawks: Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota
One of the youngest players in the NCAA, Verhoeff nevertheless put up 20 points on one of the best teams in the country. His size, skating and offensive game make him a tantalizing prospect, and he's getting great development defensively at North Dakota.
5. New York Rangers: Carson Carels, D, Prince George
The Rangers need everything, so might as well go Best Player Available here. Some scouts think Carels could be the best prospect in the draft, and his all-around game speaks to that claim. He's a great skater with snarl, hockey sense and offensive skill.
6. Calgary Flames: Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford
He's been on fire all year in the OHL and has the size, skill and physical bite to be a handful once he fills out his frame. Dad Manny Malhotra is a former NHLer turned coach, while uncle Steve Nash is a basketball legend. Calgary could use a No. 1 center of the future.
7. Seattle Kraken: Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert
With center Jake O'Brien already in the pipeline, the Kraken could go with a high-ceiling blueliner this year. Rudolph has been an offensive monster for the Raiders in the playoffs, using his size, smarts and big-time shot to terrorize the opposition.
8. Winnipeg Jets: Alberts Smits, D, Jukurit
The Jets had a bad season, but they still have a lot of talent on their roster. Smits would be a great add because he's got size, maturity and the ability to make plays – and he might not need much more seasoning before the NHL. Let's not forget, he played at the Olympics for Latvia and did not look out of place.
9. Florida Panthers: Oscar Hemming, RW, Boston College
Hemming feels like a Panther and not just because he's Finnish. He's a big, strong, powerful player who went through a lot of adversity this season due to a contract flap back home. Scouts believe his offensive numbers are going to pop in his second college campaign.
10. Nashville Predators: Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University
Lawrence also had a tough season after leaving USHL Muskegon midway to go to the Terriers. The jump was a lot, but he's a talented two-way center, and those aren't easy to find in this draft. Building up the middle with him and Brady Martin would be smart business in Nashville.
11. St. Louis Blues: Viggo Bjorck, RW, Djurgarden
While the Blues have often gone big lately, they've also had a fondness for Swedes. Bjorck is short, but he's sturdy and hockey-strong. He was one of Sweden's best players en route to gold at the world juniors thanks to his hockey sense, skill and compete level.
12. New Jersey Devils: J.P. Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops
One of the deadliest offensive talents in all of major junior, Hurlbert did so as a rookie in the WHL. He's a shooter with a killer release, and those offensive skills will only be heightened when he heads to NCAA Michigan next year, where the Wolverines know how to get the most out of such players.
13. New York Islanders: Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough
The Isles made out like bandits last year with three first-rounders, so they might as well go BPA here. Novotny has size, skill and a competitive edge to his game. He's already played in two world juniors for Czechia, earning a medal in both. He'll go for three next winter.
14. Columbus Blue Jackets: Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor
Columbus has some big forwards already, but Belchetz would super-size them, as he is already 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds. He's a power forward with great hands in tight, and he's not afraid to play mean. His size and hockey sense make him a safe pick.
15. St. Louis Blues (via DET): Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver
Since the Blues went with a forward with their first pick, let's go defenseman here. Lin is a modern-style offensive blueliner who can really skate, but he can defend pretty well, too. Though he's not big, scouts see him as a safe NHL bet thanks to his smarts and puck-moving ability.
16. Washington Capitals: Brooks Rogowski, RW, Oshawa
A massive right winger with good hands, Rogowski would fit right in with Tom Wilson and the Protas brothers in Washington. Two years ago, he was playing high school hockey in Michigan, but he's already shown his potential in the OHL. He's off to Michigan State next.
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