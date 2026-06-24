Connor McMichael Not Shocked By Trade, Excited To Join Young Blues Roster

"We believe organizationally your second and third line can be a blend. Any one night, the second line can be the third line and any one night, the third line can be the second line. We've seen him fit seamlessly into that area of our team. We do need him to produce offense. That's a calling card that he has, but we do need a two-way game out of him also. If he starts out and to see Holloway, Thomas and Snuggerud continue what they ended up (doing) last year, now you have a wealthy of players in that six that he can move around. We're going to need 200-foot balanced players out of that group that are all going to need to provide offense, not just one or two."