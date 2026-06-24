Blues Trading Kyrou Was A Mutual Parting Of Ways

"People are going to get the opportunity to pick it up," Armstrong said. "It's hard to replace. One of the things we're looking to build and organization, I'm bullish on (Justin) Carbonneau and on (Dmitry) Buchelnikov, the player we think will come over next year too (acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in the Justin Faulk trade). You're sometimes dealing from surplus too. Will we score as much this year, I don't know, but we also expect McMichael to come in and score. We think he's a good player. We think given an opportunity, he can be back to that 20-plus goal scorer. We expect him pick up and grow with some of these other guys that didn't have good years last year and need to play better. Maybe we can add some form of NHL players that can contribute with some of the assets that we have. I go back to the number of assets that we have added to our group over the last three trades, with all of them being except one, being a third-round pick or higher. The other one I think is the goalie that can go anywhere and still turn out well. It's not like we just added assets. I think we've added valuable assets and I think it gives this organization a great opportunity to get creative."