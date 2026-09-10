Could The St. Louis Blues Target Bruins' Mason Lohrei If Their Alexander Nikishin Pursuit Falters?

The Blues, on the other hand, are looking to beef up their left side. Currently, their left-handed defensemen feature Philip Broberg, Cam Fowler, Tyler Tucker, and Theo Lindstein. Broberg is the team's No. 1 defenseman, but after that, there are some question marks. Fowler struggled during the 2025-26 season and looked more comfortable in a third-pairing role. Tucker hasn't really emerged as anything more than a bottom-pairing defenseman. Lindstein is also still just 21 years old, and the organization could feel that additional time in the AHL is needed.