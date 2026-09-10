Could The St. Louis Blues Target Bruins' Mason Lohrei If Their Alexander Nikishin Pursuit Falters?

The St. Louis Blues remain interested in Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin, but could they pivot to Boston Bruins' Mason Lohrei if they are unable to complete a deal?
It's been reported for quite some time now that the St. Louis Blues have serious interest in acquiring Carolina Hurricanes defenseman and current RFA Alexander Nikishin.
The 24-year-old completed his rookie season, helping the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup. With the stacked Hurricanes blueline, the organization is pondering the idea of trading Nikishin rather than signing him to a contract. While the Blues' interest is notable, with pre-season beginning in just nine days, the likelihood of a deal progressing before the season starts continues to shrink.
But if the Blues are keen on adding a left-handed defenseman, they could turn their attention toward Mason Lohrei of the Boston Bruins.
Lohrei would be cheaper to acquire and more affordable under the salary cap ($3.2 million AAV), but he is a slightly lesser player. Despite that, Lohrei has played 191 games in the NHL, boasts a 6-foot-5 frame, and has strong two-way defenseman traits.
Last year, Lohrei posted seven goals and 26 points in 73 games, and in 2024-25, he notched five goals and 33 points in 77 games. But the 25-year-old began to lose his spot in the pecking order as the season wore on. His ice time dropped to 16:54 from the 19:32 he averaged the year prior.
Lohrei recently said he would love to stay in Boston and compete for his spot, but with nine defensemen with NHL experience and a left side of the defense corps that includes veterans Nikita Zadorov and Hampus Lindholm, the fight for ice time will be even tougher.
The Blues, on the other hand, are looking to beef up their left side. Currently, their left-handed defensemen feature Philip Broberg, Cam Fowler, Tyler Tucker, and Theo Lindstein. Broberg is the team's No. 1 defenseman, but after that, there are some question marks. Fowler struggled during the 2025-26 season and looked more comfortable in a third-pairing role. Tucker hasn't really emerged as anything more than a bottom-pairing defenseman. Lindstein is also still just 21 years old, and the organization could feel that additional time in the AHL is needed.
With those question marks, it's clear why GM Alexander Steen is monitoring the defense market, specifically NHL-established defensemen around 25 years old.
Lohrei, like Nikishin, would be an excellent fit behind Broberg now and in the future. His size is enticing; add that he is a capable puck mover and offensive threat, and he fits the Blues system perfectly. He showed strong skating results in 2025-26, landing in the 66th percentile in max skating speed, according to NHL EDGE.
Marginal rumors have linked the Blues and Lohrei at this time, but if the need for a defenseman grows, Lohrei fits the bill.
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