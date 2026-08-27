St. Louis Blues NHL Prospect Rankings: No. 6, Theo Lindstein

Coming in at No. 6 in our top 10 St. Louis Blues prospects is a steady, two-way Swedish defenseman in Theo Lindstein.
As the anticipation for the 2026-27 NHL season grows, TheHockeyNews.com will be taking a look at the top 10 prospects in the St. Louis Blues' system, with Swedish defenseman Theo Lindstein coming in at the sixth spot.
The players in this ranking do not have extensive NHL experience and are all 23 and under. Therefore, players like Jimmy Snuggerud, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Logan Mailloux, among others, won't feature in this ranking for those reasons.
The order of these rankings reflects a mix of their ceilings and potential, as well as how they've performed over the past year with their respective clubs.
Although his offensive production in the AHL was low, when he was called up to the NHL late in the 2025-26 season, he fit like a glove.
Playing alongside veteran Colton Parayko, Lindstein looked very comfortable as a puck mover, defending the rush and in his own zone. In 17 games, Lindstein posted two goals and four points. According to naturalstattrick.com, the Blues outscored their opponents 11-6 with the 21-year-old on the ice at 5-on-5. In the same scenario, the Blues owned 57.24 percent of the expected goals and a Corsi For percentage of 52.54 percent.
He then returned to the Springfield Thunderbirds, where he recorded three assists in nine playoff games.
The 29th overall pick of the 2023 NHL draft doesn't have any singular traits that stand out, but he plays a solid all-around game. At six-foot, 197 pounds, Lindstein is about average size for a defenseman. He isn't overly physical, but he doesn't shy away from it either. He has the frame to defend the hard areas of the ice.
On the offensive side, Lindstein isn't an elite skater, but it's not a weak point either. He is confident enough in his speed to pick and choose when to step up into the rush and get back into position if need be.
Lindstein likely won't ever become a top-pairing defenseman, but that is fine for St. Louis. With Philip Broberg locked in long-term as the team's No. 1 left-handed defenseman, Lindstein can serve on the second pairing, where he should thrive.
At the time of the selection, Lindstein was deemed a safe, projectable NHLer, and now, three years later, he is still just that.
St. Louis Blues Prospect Rankings:
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