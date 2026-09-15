Does Alexander Nikishin's Trade Request Help The St. Louis Blues' Pursuit?

Acquiring Nikishin would also help the Blues integrate their defensive prospects patiently. Although Theo Lindstein has shown he can be an NHL-level player, another season in the AHL could help him continue developing. He can improve his game and then step into the lineup when Cam Fowler's contract expires. It would also give Adam Jiricek time to develop in the AHL and be prepared to slot in alongside Nikishin when he is NHL-ready.