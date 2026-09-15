Does Alexander Nikishin's Trade Request Help The St. Louis Blues' Pursuit?

The St. Louis Blues reportedly have strong interest in Carolina Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin, but no deal has materialized. With the recent public trade request, could this help the Blues' pursuit of the 24-year-old blueliner?
It's been noted on multiple occasions that the St. Louis Blues have real interest in acquiring defenseman Alexander Nikishin from the Carolina Hurricanes.
Their moves this off-season indicate they are looking for proven NHL talent in their early to mid-twenties, and Nikishin fits the bill. The Blues want to improve their current roster and keep competitive without hemorrhaging their future.
Nikishin is an ideal fit, and many analysts believe St. Louis is the perfect location for him.
But no progress has been made since the rumors began circulating in July. Nikishin hasn't been dealt yet, and the Hurricanes haven't offered the current restricted free agent a deal. Nikishin is also not offer-sheet eligible, which is why no team has tried to acquire him through an offer sheet.
But recently, TSN's and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun revealed that Nikishin has formally requested a trade from the Hurricanes, citing that he wants a change of scenery. At first glance, it's peculiar to see a player request a trade after just one season with a team, but a deeper look shows it makes sense.
With the depth the Hurricanes possess on the left side of their blueline, Nikishin is slated to skate on the third pairing despite being far better than a bottom-pairing defenseman. He is also second in the pecking order to run the power play, as those duties have been given to Shayne Gostisbehere.
With those elements adding up, and the sheer fact that Nikishin's numbers and overall play suggest he is more than worthy of a top-four role, it makes sense why Nikishin does not want to sign long-term in Carolina, and why Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky doesn't want to pay a premium for a defenseman who will play on the bottom pairing.
The Blues, meanwhile, have the perfect opening for Nikishin. Philip Broberg is the Blues' top pairing No. 1 defenseman, but Nikishin could slot into the second pairing, play big minutes, and quarterback the top power-play unit. Besides Logan Mailloux, no Blues player is really equipped to run a power-play unit.
Acquiring Nikishin would also help the Blues integrate their defensive prospects patiently. Although Theo Lindstein has shown he can be an NHL-level player, another season in the AHL could help him continue developing. He can improve his game and then step into the lineup when Cam Fowler's contract expires. It would also give Adam Jiricek time to develop in the AHL and be prepared to slot in alongside Nikishin when he is NHL-ready.
With his 6-foot-3 frame, Nikishin brings everything the Blues want in a blueliner. Although trade talks have stalled, publicizing Nikishin's trade request could help the Blues. The season begins in just two weeks, and neither Nikishin nor the Hurricanes want this to linger into the NHL season.
The Blues hold some leverage in trade discussions, but they aren't the only team interested. The Nashville Predators have reportedly entered the race, and the Winnipeg Jets have had known interest in acquiring the Russian defender.
The price might be a bit steep to acquire and pay him, but he will bring results now and in the future.
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