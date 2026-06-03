Former Blues Assistant Coach Claude Julien Joining Swiss Team As Head Coach

Former St. Louis Blues assistant coach Claude Julien will join the ZSC Lions in\nthe National League [http://thn.com/international] as their new head coach, the\nSwiss club announced today\n[https://x.com/zsclions/status/2062078684018688411?s=20]. \n\nJulien spent the last four seasons with the Blues. The first two were spent as a\nscout before becoming an assistant coach for the next two seasons. Following the\nend of a disappointing season for the Blues, Julien, alongside fellow assistant\ncoach Mike Weber, were informed that they would not be returning\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/st-louis-blues/latest-news/blues-assistant-coaches-claude-julien-mike-weber-will-not-return],\nas coach Jim Montgomery wanted to build his own staff in St. Louis.\n\nJulien was a very successful NHL coach, winning the Stanley Cup with the Boston\nBruins [http://thn.com/boston] in 2010-11 and the Jack Adams Trophy in 2008-09,\nawarded to the best coach. Throughout his NHL tenure, Julien coached the\nMontreal Canadiens [http://thn.com/montreal], the New Jersey Devils\n[http://thn.com/newjersey], and the Bruins, then returned to the Canadiens. \n\nAdditionally, Julien coached the Hull Olympiques to a QMJHL\n[http://thn.com/qmjhl] Championship and a Memorial Cup win, while also being\nnamed Coach of the Year in the AHL [http://thn.com/ahl] in 2002-03.\n\nHis international coaching career has seen him win gold with Team Canada at the\nOlympics and the World Cup of Hockey as an assistant coach, as well as a bronze\nmedal as the head coach of Team Canada at the World Juniors. \n\nHe also won a silver medal at the World Championships and coached Team Canada at\nthe 2022 Olympics when NHL players were unable to compete.\n\nReport: Blues Linked To Former NHL Player For Assistant Coaching Role\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/c260d203-1c3e-4141-85b7-f5b9802a30f3.jpeg]\nReport: Blues Linked To Former NHL Player For Assistant Coaching Role According\nto Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the St. Louis Blues could be looking to bring\nin former NHLer Vinny Prospal as an assistant coach.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/st-louis-blues/latest-news/report-blues-linked-to-former-nhl-player-for-assistant-coaching-role]\n\nThe next endeavor in Julien’s legendary coaching career will be to take over a\nEuropean club. Julien worked briefly with HC Ambrì-Piotta as a senior\nadvisor during the 2022-23 season. \n\nJulien joins a Lions squad that features several former NHL players and has won\ntwo of the last three NL championships. The Lions roster features former NHLers\nlike Dennis Malgin, Sven Andrighetto, Rudolfs Balcers, Derek Grant, Juho\nLammikko, Dean Kukan, Yannick Weber, and Mikko Lehtonen. \n\nJulien is more than likely already considered a Hall of Fame-worthy coach, but\nif he can continue to add to his resume by winning titles with a historic Swiss\nclub like the ZSC Lions, he will only improve his case. \n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/66c2f279-4757-4cb9-90a1-de296e3a65a6.jpeg]\n\nFor action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free\nissue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free\n[https://thehockeynews.store/products/print-subscription?_gl=1*v5rozm*_ga*NDAxOTY4NTMuMTc1NTg5NTA0Mg..*_ga_ZET34ZFCGX*czE3Nzc4MTkwMTIkbzQyMSRnMSR0MTc3NzgxOTY0MiRqNDgkbDAkaDA.].\nGet the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here\n[http://eepurl.com/i7OC4I]. And share your thoughts by commenting below the\narticle on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.