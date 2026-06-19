Former Blues Defenseman Hired As NAHL Coach

“I’ve been there, and I’ve done it,” said Oystrick in an interview with The Sporting News’ Jennifer Streeter. “I played junior hockey, I went to Northern Michigan, that’s what all these guys want to do. They want to go the Division I college route and then hopefully move on to pro, and I think that experience that I had as a player can only help give our guys the knowledge and the tools … I’ll always be picking up the phone and making sure our guys are getting the exposure they need.”