Former Blues First Round Pick Lands Four-Year Contract With Canadiens
Julian GaudioUpdated Sep 14, 2026, 16:30featured
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After a long off-season with ongoing contract negotiations, former St. Louis Blues first-round pick Zachary Bolduc has signed a four-year, $4.2 million AAV contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
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