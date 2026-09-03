'I Think It’s An Incredible Choice.' -- St. Louis Blues Believe They Have Right Captain In Robert Thomas

Center, 27-year-old, named as 25th captain in franchise history to replace Brayden Schenn
ST. LOUIS -- When the off-season began, the St. Louis Blues weren't sure they would appoint a captain for the 2026-27 season after trading Brayden Schenn was traded away late last season to the New York Islanders.
But when the dust settled and training camp right around the corner, the Blues feel like they found their right guy, a foundational player that will lead the next generation of Blues moving forward after naming Robert Thomas as the 25th captain in franchise history on Wednesday.
Thomas was introduced along with alternates Colton Parayko, Philip Broberg, Jake Neighbours and Dylan Holloway in a press conference on Thursday at Enterprise Center.
"It’s something that I don’t take lightly,” Thomas said. “I understand the history here and how much this team means to the city. It’s a great honor that you guys continue to put the faith in me.
“I’m really excited for the group that we’ve got here. It’s going to be an awesome ride. There’s going to be peaks and valleys, but there’s no group of guys I’d rather go through it with.”
Blues management and coach Jim Montgomery, weren't sure a captain would be named just a few short months ago, but when asked why he feels he's ready to assume the role, Montgomery didn't mince words.
"That’s an easy answer because once Brayden Schenn had departed from the Blues, there was no captain and the rest of the way, there were several moments where I thought Robert stepped up, either taking someone under their arm, maybe a younger player who had turned over a puck and talked to him about it’s alright, go back out there and make a strong play next time,” Montgomery said. “He really evolved as a leader in that last month and I remember at one point we were, I don’t remember exactly what game, but we were at home and our first period was a little lethargic and I said, ‘Tommer,’ this is the time for you to take over the room.’ The way the team responded to him in the second and third gave me a lot of confidence that he’s our guy.”
Thomas and general manager Alex Steen, teammates on the Stanley Cup-winning team in 2019, had a private moment at Steen's residence when the news was given, and Steen said a number of factors played into the decision.
"It’s the mix of everything. I think he has confidence and belief in his own ability, the influence that he has for our group on the ice,” Steen said of Thomas. “You mix that with all the things that he puts time and energy into off the ice, wanting to build things a certain way. Robert’s really dug himself into the fabric of the organization and the city and has a great understanding of the responsibilities of this role. Leadership is an ongoing thing all the time and he looks for information, resources. He’s a very curious person, wants to evolve all the time and I know he’s going to be great at this and this is something he’s going to continue to grow with. I’m excited for the entire group too. I remember when I was brought into this leadership group in St. Louis and I see the excitement and the enthusiasm of all the guys. They mix experience in there as well. It’s an exciting time for the guys.”
Selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 20) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Thomas has led the Blues in scoring each of the past three seasons, including 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 64 games last season, and an NHL career-high 86 points (26 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games in 2023-24. He has averaged 1.03 points per game (373 points in 361 games) since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, tied for 23rd among NHL players with at least 200 games played during that span.
A leadership by committee group has been the standard with the Blues for a number of years, and the one build around the 27-year-old, who has five years remaining on a contract that pays $8.125 million average annual value, will be a strong one foundationally.
"I think it’s an incredible choice," Holloway said. "I felt that that was the right choice for sure. Obviously on the ice, he leads by example. He’s our driver on the ice. When you need guys to step up to make plays and drive our team, he’s our guys. Even off the ice with the media and everybody doesn’t see, he makes sure the heartbeat of everybody is good, makes sure everybody is OK, feeling good and then to set us up, make sure we’re doing stuff together, including everybody. I think that stuff goes a long way. I think with a guy like 'Tommer,' whether you’re new or don’t know him, he’s a guy you can always lean on, talk to, trust with. I thought it was a no-brainer choice and I was really happy to see him get the ‘C.'"
Neighbours, a captain with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League, said there's a strong mix of Thomas on and off the ice.
"Obviously there’s the on-ice part. I think when he’s at his best, our team’s at our best," Neighbours said. "You’ve seen it year after year that I’ve been here that he can take over games instantly when he wants to. I think first and foremost, that’s what he brings. He’s the spearhead of our organization and then off the ice, I just think the way he’s able to connect with people around the room, whether they’re from Sweden, Russia, wherever in the world they’re from, he has this unique ability to get through to people, see how they’re doing and just really care for them. I think that’s what’s most important about 'Tommer' as a captain. He does speak up in the room when he needs to. It’s not all the time, but when he speaks, people listen and I think that’s a valuable trait to have as a captain."
Parayko is the veteran of the group at 33 and has been part of leadership groups in the past during his 11 seasons in St. Louis, is anxious to help his teammate the past eight seasons grow into this new role.
"He’s such a great teammate," Parayko said of Thomas. "Everyone knows his on-ice talent. He’s a spectacular player, he’s an important player for our organization in all situations, but the little things we get to see inside the rink, off the ice are the big things. He’s obviously grown and I’ve fortunately been able to play with him for I think eight years now I want to say. Just watched his growth and just how he’s evolved is amazing. Just excited."
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