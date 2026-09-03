'I Think It’s An Incredible Choice.' -- St. Louis Blues Believe They Have Right Captain In Robert Thomas

"It’s the mix of everything. I think he has confidence and belief in his own ability, the influence that he has for our group on the ice,” Steen said of Thomas. “You mix that with all the things that he puts time and energy into off the ice, wanting to build things a certain way. Robert’s really dug himself into the fabric of the organization and the city and has a great understanding of the responsibilities of this role. Leadership is an ongoing thing all the time and he looks for information, resources. He’s a very curious person, wants to evolve all the time and I know he’s going to be great at this and this is something he’s going to continue to grow with. I’m excited for the entire group too. I remember when I was brought into this leadership group in St. Louis and I see the excitement and the enthusiasm of all the guys. They mix experience in there as well. It’s an exciting time for the guys.”