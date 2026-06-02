Insider Links Young Anaheim Ducks Center To The St. Louis Blues

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period has linked the St. Louis Blues to young Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish.
The Anaheim Ducks need to free space to sign young stars like Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier, and as a result, they could be looking to trade a struggling Mason McTavish.
A new report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period links the St. Louis Blues to the 23-year-old center.
“We know that St. Louis is looking to get younger and augment their lineup quite a bit,” said insider Pagnotta.
Too much center depth in the NHL isn’t really a thing. And having an abundance of young centers is how teams become contenders. Currently, the Blues’ center core consists of 26-year-old Robert Thomas, 21-year-old Dalibor Dvorsky, and 30-year-old Pius Suter. Outside of the NHL, the Blues could see players like Aleksanteri Kaskimaki and Adam Jecho.
Adding McTavish would improve the current Blues roster while still aligning with the direction the team hopes to head.
It’s no secret, though; McTavish really struggled during the 2025-26 season and hasn’t had the breakout campaign many thought he would have had by this point. The 6-foot-1, left-handed center notched just 17 goals and 41 points in 75 games this season after posting 22 goals and 52 points the year before.
Despite the issues in McTavish’s game, he’s proven to be a reliable enough center, even at his worst, and his track record provides enough belief that a change of scenery could unlock his game.
McTavish was the third overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, with a resume that includes a gold medal at the World Junior Championship, as well as MVP honours at the event, a U-18 gold medal, and an OHL championship.
The price tag to acquire McTavish is a bit of a mystery at the moment, but he just finished the first of a six-year, $7-million contract.
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