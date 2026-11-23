“I think we found a rhythm in the offensive zone,” he said. "We we were talking about since after the first, trying to be a shot-volume team, which we usually don’t talk about, and we really implored them in the third and then I think there was around 11 minutes, the (Robert) Thomas line got out there and there was a barrage of like four shots. We didn’t score, but I thought it got us going, and you could see the building empty when it went 4-1. I know why, but it just felt like when we got that second goal, because it was really well done with the extra attacker, how well we moved the puck around, how patient we were. It was the smartest we were with the puck all night, and it translated. We talked about rimming pucks because we wanted to forecheck all night long because it’s hard to break out when you’re forechecking.”