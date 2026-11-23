St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 23, 2026 6:12 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 6:12 AM
Down three with less than 10 minutes left, Blues pull off first feat in franchise history; penalty kill was massive against No. 2 power play; three goals in 5:11 came off subtle plays that go unnoticed; fourth straight win making believers out of players
ST. LOUIS – It was pretty evident that from the get-go Sunday night the St. Louis Blues didn’t have it.
The Edmonton Oilers, who were also playing on fumes, just like the Blues on the second half of a back-to-back, but the Oilers at the tail end of a grueling six-game, nine-day road trip playing their 13th game in 23 days (goodness!), were the fresher team with more jump, more juice.
But the Blues finally broke the three-game winning streak hurdle, and earlier than usual this season, and feel like they can build now. And even when not at their best, somehow, someway they found life and in the end, found a way to get two points.
The Blues rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes to win a game for the first time in franchise history when they scored three times late, then won it in the shootout, 5-4, over the stunned Oilers at Enterprise Center for their fourth straight win.
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The Blues (13-9-2), who were left for dead trailing 4-1 in the third and not a ton of mojo going, found a way on goals by Philip Broberg, Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud in a span 5:11 to erase a deficit, then have to kill a pair of penalties (one late in the third period and another in overtime) against the No. 2 power play in the league to secure a point, then win it in the shootout when Jake Neighbours and Mason McTavish offset a Connor McDavid shootout goal before Joel Hofer made saves on Leon Draisaitl and Owen Michaels.
Both teams were coming off Saturday games, with the Blues topping the New Jersey Devils 9-6, the Oilers falling 7-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Let’s get into this one …
* Rising from the dead again – Comebacks have been in the Blues’ DNA this season. They did it in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 5 when they rallied from another 4-1 third-period deficit, and they did it in a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings down 4-2 in the third period.
The Oilers were playing the perfect road game, skating fast, checking well and forcing the blues into bad puck play.
But Blues coach Jim Montgomery pointed to something that really changed a vibe he saw on the bench.
“I think we found a rhythm in the offensive zone,” he said. "We we were talking about since after the first, trying to be a shot-volume team, which we usually don’t talk about, and we really implored them in the third and then I think there was around 11 minutes, the (Robert) Thomas line got out there and there was a barrage of like four shots. We didn’t score, but I thought it got us going, and you could see the building empty when it went 4-1. I know why, but it just felt like when we got that second goal, because it was really well done with the extra attacker, how well we moved the puck around, how patient we were. It was the smartest we were with the puck all night, and it translated. We talked about rimming pucks because we wanted to forecheck all night long because it’s hard to break out when you’re forechecking.”
* Subtle plays that fueled those late goals – Nathan Walker. Jonatan Berggren. Justin Barron. And even earlier on the first goal, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki.
Walker, making his season debut after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League, wasn’t about to give up.
Evan at 4-1, he was going hard, and he was able to forecheck a puck back in the offensive zone that gave the Blues zone time, then Neighbours drew a hooking minor that gave the Blues an extra attacker, and they eventually made it 4-2 on Broberg’s slapper from above the left circle at 10:27:
“That’s the exact play I’m talking about,” Snuggerud said of Walker. “’Walks’ was hard on the battle, creates a turnover, Jake drew the penalty and created energy for that. He threw a big hit too, so it was massive.
“(Needed) just a spark. A couple good hits thrown and the first goal was huge, drawing a penalty was massive that led to that goal. Just a good amount of energy and pucks were going in.”
It was still a two-goal deficit, but unlike earlier in the game when Edmonton (17-5-4) was forechecking efficiently, the Oilers sat back more protecting a lead. Bad idea.
Enter Berggren, who has been more noticeable at pursuing pucks this season, forechecking and using his compact body to muscle off would-be defenders, makes what looks like a small subtle play, but he attacks Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy, who tried going off the boards to D-partner Mattias Ekholm, but Berggren got a stick on it, the puck popped up and over the net in front, and like good baseball swing, Buchnevich batted it in past Jarry at 15:12 to make it 4-3:
“We got the Buchnevich goal because of a great stick behind the net and it pops,” Montgomery said. ‘When that thing popped in the air and landed and ‘Buchy’ knocks it out of the air and in the top corner, I’m like, ‘We’re going to tie this thing up.’ At that point you feel it.”
It didn’t take long.
Snuggerud tied it 26 seconds later at 4-4 when the Blues, who were having a number of one-and-done’s, entered the zone, Thomas found Barron going to the net, and he was able to tap it towards Snuggerud, and the puck caromed off the back of his left skate and past Jarry:
“I was just told that that’s No. 4 on the year,” Snuggerud said of goals off his skate. “Hopefully, we’ll just keep that going there.
“Pucks are kind of flying around everywhere on the ice, especially in the crease. Puck off the stick, just trying to bang it home.”
At this point, the Blues had to at the very east earn a point, which they did.
“I think it starts with us not quitting,” Broberg said. “I think we kept going. We maybe didn't have our best first and second period and in the third (period) we started pushing and it was nice to see us get rewarded.”
They started the rewarding when Kaskimaki forechecked a chipped puck into the zone to McTavish, who was able to skate out, turn and put a puck to the net that Dalibor Dvorsky put back in on a rebound at 17:44 of the second to cut the deficit to 2-1:
* Exceptional penalty kill – When you’re facing McDavid, Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, three of the top players on the world at their position, as Snuggerud said, with an extra skater, and shutting them down, that’s speaking very largely.
The Blues’ penalty kill was 4-for-4 on the night, and even though the two kills in the first period were massive when Edmonton could have extended its 1-0 lead on a goal by former Blue Kasperi Kapanen, their two crucial kills came at the end of regulation and another in overtime on 4-on-3 hockey.
Thomas was called for tripping Colton Dach that left 1:57 on the clock, but the blues were able to withstand the Oilers’ PP there and salvage at least a point, and then in overtime, Thomas again was called for high-sticking Bouchard with 1:54 left.
What made this kill even more impressive was that during it, Colton Parayko broke his skate blade and his skate and was on the ice basically on one leg trying to defend. Imagine having to defend McDavid, Draisaitl and Bouchard in a 4-on-3, let alone on a 4-on-2 or 4-on-2.5?
But they managed and somehow, got it to a shootout.
“Just try to stay net-front as much as possible and take some space, I guess,” Parayko said. “Yeah, just take up space and take away lanes.
“I'm just trying to take away those seams. They still got one through. I still remember the one he put threw my stick. But ‘Hof’ and the other two guys did a great job too, helping out and being in the way. It was a good overall effort from everyone.”
Broberg was one of the other ones. In fact, he played 4:02 of the five minutes of overtime, including a 3:32 shift to end the game.
“I wasn't thinking too much,” Broberg said. “You just want to kill the penalty and that point get to the shootouts. I was trying to do my best to help the team kill the penalty. I was feeling pretty fresh in that moment, so yeah, it was good to get the kill.
“Unbelievable blocked shots there by 'Beast.' He's an unbelievable player. Some huge sacrifice and the reason why we ended up killing that penalty.”
Montgomery and the coaching staff had no qualms in leaving Broberg on the ice for such a length of time.
“He’s that good, but the penalty kill, you can play more minutes when you’re penalty killing, especially that 4-on-3 situation,” Montgomery said. ‘He’s developing, like I said, and he’s already an elite player. I don’t think he’s hit his ceiling yet, so it’s exciting about what he’s going to be able to do because mentally, he wants the moment. He wants to own the moment.”
The Blues didn’t have one of their top penalty killers in Brandon Carlo available because the defenseman missed the final 11-plus minutes after leaving with a lower-body injury which makes the kills even more meaningful.
That’s why Parayko was so imperative there, even without his full capacity due to his skates.
“It’s unreal just the guts and effort that Parayko showed, and he still blocked a shot after his skate was broken,” Montgomery said. ‘It wasn’t just the blade, he couldn’t go back out because the tuck of the skate was broken. It was awesome to see that. You could see Hofer like, you could just see him get bigger in the crease. I felt I could notice it from the bench anyways.”
* Blues were turnover-prone that led to Oilers goals – The way it was going had all the writing on the wall of a loss, because Edmonton’s second goal by Draisaitl, his 1,100th NHL point, came off what was a strong job by Dylan Holloway to negate an icing, but then gave the puck away behind the the net that the Oilers transitioned onto a goal by Draisaitl, who beat Hofer from the slot at 9:15 of the second that made it 2-0.
And when Dvorsky’s goal should have given the Blues some juice, the reliable Pius Suter turned a puck over in the neutral zone that led to another odd-man and ensuing rush the other way that saw Hofer Squeeze a Filip Hallander shot, but the Edmonton forward was wise enough to follow the play up, realize Hofer didn’t have the puck covered and pulled it into the net from underneath him at 18:29 of the second to increase Edmonton’s lead to 3-1.
And what should have been the dagger goal was a a Hofer blunder when he gave away a pass from behind his net that Jason Dickinson picked off, put back on goal that Hofer saved but Colton Dach was there on the rebound to make it a 4-1 game at 4:40 of the third:
“We had some really bad breakdowns tonight too and I think a lot of it was just mentally tired,” Montgomery said. ‘Not so much physically. Maybe it was physically, I don’t know, but the fact that we’re able to find the right rhythm mentally and physically in the third, speaks a lot about what’s inside this group in that locker room led by the leaders.”
* Oilers did Blues a favor – Montgomery made a good point that the Oilers actually did the Blues a favor when they had the puck frozen late in regulation. The idea was to actually delay the time and keep it before a whistle so that Edmonton could have more time to start OT in a 4-on-3 situation. But when the Blues got a whistle with 1:57 remaining, they still had to kill the 5-on-4 late and risk losing in regulation, but knowing if they got through it, they’d get to OT and get the game back to 4-on-4, and that would last until the 2:21 mark since there would be no 3-on-3 from the get-go having to defend McDavid, Draisaitl and Bouchard in all likelihood.
“No, I thought they wanted to take longer because I think they wanted to extend the 4-on-3 into overtime,” Montgomery said. “Where it happened was great for us. Three seconds, we ended up 4-on-4.
“Yeah against the Oilers, it’s a win-win, right. The more bodies the better.”
Snuggerud said, “I think so. Obviously, it’s McDavid, Draisaitl and Bouchard when it’s 3-on-3 and those are hard guys to defend. I think our guys can be up to the task. We have good players, good defenders that can shut them down, but I think it might lean in their way to be honest, the 3-on-3, but I thought we did a great job.”
* Shootout weapons – Look, McDavid is McDavid and he will make any goalie in the world look small, and his move on Hofer was nothing short of magical going to the backhand in putting the Oilers ahead 1-0. But the Blues, along with Neighbours who came in 7-for-12 (58 percent) career in shootouts, now have McTavish, who came in 9-for-15 (60 percent) on shootout attempts.
Each one was able to beat Jarry with slow, subtle moves, and all the Blues needed was Hofer to make a save or two, and he was able to deny Draisaitl and Michaels to earn the improbable two points:
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