Jordan Binnington Becomes All-Time Blues Leader In Games Played By A Goaltender

Jordan Binnington became the St. Louis Blues' franchise leader in games played by a goaltender last night against the Calgary Flames, passing Mike Liut.

In a 3-2 win over the Flames, Binnington turned away 38 of the 40 shots he faced, posting a .950 save percentage. Last night's contest was almost without a doubt, Binnington's best performance of the 2025-26 season.

It was a much-needed strong performance as well. Although his numbers are nowhere near where he and the team want him to be, he needs to start somewhere, and last night's game was a great start.

The 32-year-old Binnington made his NHL debut back in the 2015-16 season, coming in relief and finishing the game with a .750 SP and a 4.69 goals-against average. It wouldn't be until the 2018-19 season that Binnington would earn another call-up. When his name was called, he made sure to take advantage of the opportunity.

Blues' Jordan Binnington Given The Nod In Goal As He Continues To Search For His Game

Jordan Binnington will attempt to begin turning his season around tonight as he tends the St. Louis Blues' goal against the Calgary Flames.

Binnington was the catalyst of the Blues' run to the playoffs during the regular season and was then instrumental in their Stanley Cup win. His rookie season saw him post a .927 SP and a 1.89 GAA in 32 games. He also started all 26 post-season games that season.

Following the 2018-19 campaign, Binnington has been the bona fide No.1 goaltender in St. Louis, and is now the franchise leader in games played by a goaltender, skating in his 348th game.

The previous record, set by Liut at 347 games in 1985, stood for 40 years, eight months and 22 days, according to Chris Pinkert of NHL.com. The record is another career milestone for Binnington, who also became the franchise's all-time wins leader with his 152nd victory in 2024, also passing Liut (151).

“Maybe I'll send him a text tonight just for fun, but it's cool how it's working out like this,” Binnington said of Liut, his agent. “Obviously he's a big legend here, he's in the Blues Hall of Fame, someone I look up to and has been a big part of my career so far.

“I’m truly honored and humbled. I feel like we’ve had some good teams here, some good players here and me personally, I’ve just kept my head down and just keep getting up and doing my best whatever I’ve got at the time. It’s cool moments like these to have a night like this where we got a big win, a much-needed win. I feel like we played a really good game. It’s good timing for us as we have a little homestand here and building our game and building momentum moving forward. It’s special and I’m very honored.”

If the Blues are going to turn their season around, they'll need more vintage performances like yesterday's.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.