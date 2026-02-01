Observations From Blues' 5-3 Loss Vs. Blue Jackets

“I just think we're hoping for things to go right and when they don't, we wait for a push and the reality in this league, that's not good enough,” Schenn said. “We have to find ways to dig in for one another. Realistically, you can't come back every third period. If you actually play the right way for the first 20-30 minutes of the game when you've got a team on a back-to-back, you will eventually tilt the ice and hem them in, like we did (in the third), but we're always chasing games. We just don't have enough drive to come out and push teams out early on.”