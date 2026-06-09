Report: Blues' Asking Price From Flyers In Robert Thomas Trade Revealed

According to The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz, the St. Louis Blues asked for Porter Martone, Jack Nesbitt and a first-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Robert Thomas.
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Blues were engaged in trade discussions involving Robert Thomas, and a new report from Kevin Kurz reveals what the Blues were seeking in a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Kurz, a reporter for The Athletic covering the Flyers, reported that the Blues were asking for Porter Martone, Jack Nesbitt, and a first-round pick in exchange for Thomas.
The Blues set a high price tag for Thomas, but even this reported offer was too much for the Flyers to part ways with.
Martone was the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft and posted incredible numbers at Michigan State. The 19-year-old notched 25 goals and 50 points in 35 games in the NCAA before signing with the Flyers for the last nine games of the season.
In those nine games, Martone recorded four goals and six assists for 10 points. He then scored two goals and five points in 10 playoff games as the Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. Martone already looks stellar and projects to be one of the best power forwards in the NHL, and he was likely the reason why the Flyers wouldn’t agree to this trade.
Turning our attention to Nesbitt, he was also a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, selected 12th overall. The 6-foot-4 center posted 25 goals and 58 points in 55 OHL games, guiding the Windsor Spitfires to the playoffs. He projects as a two-way center with the ability to score around the net.
While losing Thomas would have been a major blow, adding Martone, who is considered by some to be the best drafted NHL prospect and one of the favorites to win the Calder Trophy next season, alongside a strong 19-year-old center in Nesbitt, as well as a first-round pick, would have been immense value for the Blues.
We now know that the Blues won’t be revisiting a trade like this, as Andy Strickland reported that the Blues won’t be trading Thomas, and he expects the 26-year-old to start the season with the Blues. This is also the second trade offer revealed this off-season involving Thomas.
As for the Flyers, Martone was still playing in college at the trade deadline, but after his hot start to his NHL career, they likely wouldn’t even consider revisiting this deal.
Although this deal would have benefited both sides, as the Flyers receive an established No. 1 center while the Blues get younger, the deal not coming to fruition benefits both sides as well.
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