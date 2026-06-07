Report: Blues Put Robert Thomas NHL Trade Rumors To Rest

According to Andy Strickland, the St. Louis Blues have taken Robert Thomas off the trade market, putting all the rumors to rest.
Teams interested in the NHL and St. Louis Blues fans who are worried Robert Thomas will be dealt no longer need to worry or inquire.
Andy Strickland, a reporter for FanDuel and the co-host of the Cam and Strick podcast, took to X on Friday to put Robert Thomas rumors to rest.
“Robert Thomas trade rumors can be put to rest,” said Strickland. “The (St. Louis Blues) are not looking to move their No. 1 center. Expect Thomas to be on the roster when training camp begins in September.”
Blues fans can rest easier knowing their top point producer will remain with the club. Finding a No. 1 center is one of the hardest elements of a roster to find, and if the Blues were to trade him, they would demand a high price tag, as they did.
During the 2025-26 season, there were plenty of rumors surrounding Thomas, linking him to teams such as the Utah Mammoth, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins.
Heading into the off-season, several insiders believed Thomas could re-enter trade talks even if the possibility of him moving remained low. Following the news that Dylan Larkin had requested a trade from the Red Wings, it wasn’t too surprising to see Thomas taken off the market. With another first-line center available for a trade, it lowers Thomas’ value.
But maybe more than all, the Blues believe they can compete for a playoff spot next season. They ended the season on a high note largely due to the play of Thomas. With the integration of some prospects, the Blues should be a faster and more skilled team next season.
If they do hope to make the playoffs, they’ll need Thomas on the roster, and at his best.
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