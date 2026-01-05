REPORT: Blues Looking To Make Trades; No Trade Partners Emerging

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the St. Louis Blues are looking to make trades, but the issue they are facing is the lack of trade partners.

The Blues find themselves a point back of the second wild card spot, although they have played three more games than the Los Angeles Kings and four more than the Seattle Kraken. But the Western Conference is very weak this season, which is a strong indication that the current Blues team isn't good enough to compete for the Stanley Cup.

GM Doug Armstrong knows that, and it's why he's open to trading just about anyone on his roster.

Insiders have named Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Binnington as possible trade candidates throughout the season. Still, others like Oskar Sundqvist, Nick Bjugstad and Colton Parayko could garner interest as well.

On the FAN Hockey Show, Friedman had plenty to say about the Blues.

"They've tried, there's no question they've been out there trying; people have known that Armstrong's been willing to do stuff for some time now, but I just think there aren't a lot of trade partners out there."

It's not uncommon for the market to die down in January. Contenders feel comfortable with their roster and don't want to make a big move too early in the season. Some teams that could be contenders also demonstrate patience as they wait to see whether their roster is truly good enough. And for teams outside the playoffs, they choose to wait and see whether their team can turn things around before selling.

The trade market will likely pick up again in February, but for now, the Blues will likely need to wait and stick with their current roster.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Is The 2025-26 Campaign A Lost Season For The Blues?

The 2025-26 season has witnessed almost no positive signs or results, and as the New Year approaches, the St. Louis Blues may begin to consider the campaign a lost season and begin looking at their future.