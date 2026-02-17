Logo
Report: Bruins Zoning In On Blues Veteran Defenseman Justin Faulk cover image

Report: Bruins Zoning In On Blues Veteran Defenseman Justin Faulk

Julian Gaudio
4h
The market for St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk continues to grow, and a new report lists the Boston Bruins as serious contenders to land Faulk in a trade.

It’s no secret that St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk is available via trade and that his market is quite large.

The expectation is that several teams will be inquiring about the veteran right-hander before the March 6 trade deadline.

Earlier in February, a report from Ansar Khan of MLive suggested that Faulk would be an ideal fit for the Detroit Red Wings. Now, a report from James Murphy of RG Media suggests that the Boston Bruins are another team that could have serious interest in Faulk.

The Bruins were reportedly in on now Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson, but the deal fell through. The Bruins were uninterested in making a deal without an extension, and although they believed Andersson would sign an extension after completing a trade, things changed within a 24-hour span. 

Without Andersson, the Bruins have to pivot, and now their sights seem to be set on Faulk. 

Similar to the situation with the Red Wings, Faulk would join the Bruins and serve as a top-four defenseman, playing behind Charlie McAvoy as the second-best right-handed defenseman.

Faulk could also quarterback either the first or second power play unit and provide two-way versatility.  With 11 goals and 30 points in 57 games, the 33-year-old defenseman would rank second in points and first in goals among Bruins defenseman.

“They have been talking for a while now,” an NHL source close to the situation told RG Media. “Sweeney and Armstrong have been together a lot, and I’m told they’ve talked a lot on Faulk. He fits that void Sweeney’s been trying to fill, and you saw that with the way he went after Andersson before he was traded to Vegas.”

While the Bruins and Red Wings make a lot of sense as possible destinations for Faulk, reports indicate that the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, and the Utah Mammoth are also interested.

With the interest Faulk is drawing on the trade market, the package the Blues can acquire continues to grow. 

