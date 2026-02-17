Report: Bruins Zoning In On Blues Veteran Defenseman Justin Faulk

The Bruins were reportedly in on now Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson, but the deal fell through. The Bruins were uninterested in making a deal without an extension, and although they believed Andersson would sign an extension after completing a trade, things changed within a 24-hour span.
Without Andersson, the Bruins have to pivot, and now their sights seem to be set on Faulk.
Similar to the situation with the Red Wings, Faulk would join the Bruins and serve as a top-four defenseman, playing behind Charlie McAvoy as the second-best right-handed defenseman.
Faulk could also quarterback either the first or second power play unit and provide two-way versatility. With 11 goals and 30 points in 57 games, the 33-year-old defenseman would rank second in points and first in goals among Bruins defenseman.
“They have been talking for a while now,” an NHL source close to the situation told RG Media. “Sweeney and Armstrong have been together a lot, and I’m told they’ve talked a lot on Faulk. He fits that void Sweeney’s been trying to fill, and you saw that with the way he went after Andersson before he was traded to Vegas.”
