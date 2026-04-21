Jordan Kyrou's Down Season Raises Trade Questions Again; Should Two Sides Seek Fresh Start Or Refocus On Coming Back Better, Stronger?

"I think you take the last three years, 30-goal scorer," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said, describing Kyrou's play. "I think he’s a 30-goal scorer that had a bad year, had an off year and quite honestly, he never found a block of play during the whole season where it was 10 or 12 or 15 or 20 games. It was just a sporadic year. He’s in the prime of his career. He wants to be successful; how he’s going to go about doing that is something that he’s going to have to wrestle (coach) with Jim [Montgomery] and (GM incoming) Alex [Steen] on making sure this doesn’t happen again. If you’re going to play in this league for probably 15-16 years like he could, not every year’s going to be a Rembrandt, but if I’m him, I’m excited to get up tomorrow morning to go to work to prove to everybody that the '25-26 season was an aberration. 'That’s not who I am,' and I believe that’s what he’s going to do."