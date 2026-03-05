Report: Trade Between Blues And Sabres Agreed Upon; Awaiting Colton Parayko's Approval

The reported deal at the moment is Parayko heading to the Sabres for prospect Radim Mrtka and a first-round pick. While there could be other parts to the deal, this is the information that has been made public. The only holdup for this trade is Parayko’s approval.
The 32-year-old is in the fourth season on an eight-year, $6.5-million contract that holds a full no-trade clause until 2028. Any deal the Blues want to make involving Parayko needs his approval. If he doesn’t want to move, he can simply decline the trade and remain with the Blues.
Dreger first reported that the trade had been agreed upon and was awaiting Parayko’s approval at 4:30 on Wednesday, yet Parayko has still not made a decision.
If Parayko does accept the trade, he’ll join a Sabres blueline that is quickly becoming one of the better ones in the NHL. They boast multiple lengthy defenders, all of whom are strong skaters. Parayko would provide the Sabres with additional defensive fortitude and further balance out the defense core.
As for the Blues, they would receive the 2025 ninth overall pick, Radim Mrtka. The 18-year-old defender stands 6-foot-6, like Parayko, but possesses strong offensive instincts and a mature two-way game. Mrtka played in four AHL games before returning to the WHL, where he’s notched one goal and 29 points in 35 games.
Mrtka took home a silver medal with Team Czechia, alongside Blues prospect Adam Jiricek, at the 2026 World Junior Championship. Mrtka was the second defenseman selected at the 2025 NHL draft.
If the reports are true and Parayko does agree to be traded, the Blues will add another right-handed defenseman to their prospect pool, as well as another first-round pick.
