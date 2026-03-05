Logo
St. Louis Blues
Powered by Roundtable
Report: Trade Between Blues And Sabres Agreed Upon; Awaiting Colton Parayko's Approval cover image

Report: Trade Between Blues And Sabres Agreed Upon; Awaiting Colton Parayko's Approval

Julian Gaudio
3h
Partner
353Members·2,519Posts
JulianGaudio@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

A reported trade between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres has been agreed upon, but it's on hold because it requires Colton Parayko's approval.

After it was reported that the Buffalo Sabres were strongly interested in Robert Thomas, but the deal fell through, they shifted their sights onto another St. Louis Blues player.

The Sabres are looking to add a right-handed defenseman, and according to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger, they’ve struck a deal with the Blues involving veteran defender Colton Parayko. 

The reported deal at the moment is Parayko heading to the Sabres for prospect Radim Mrtka and a first-round pick. While there could be other parts to the deal, this is the information that has been made public. The only holdup for this trade is Parayko’s approval.

The 32-year-old is in the fourth season on an eight-year, $6.5-million contract that holds a full no-trade clause until 2028. Any deal the Blues want to make involving Parayko needs his approval. If he doesn’t want to move, he can simply decline the trade and remain with the Blues. 

Dreger first reported that the trade had been agreed upon and was awaiting Parayko’s approval at 4:30 on Wednesday, yet Parayko has still not made a decision. 

If Parayko does accept the trade, he’ll join a Sabres blueline that is quickly becoming one of the better ones in the NHL. They boast multiple lengthy defenders, all of whom are strong skaters. Parayko would provide the Sabres with additional defensive fortitude and further balance out the defense core. 

After a deal between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres involving Robert Thomas has reportedly fallen through, the Sabres shift their attention toward Blues right-handed defensemen Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk.
thehockeynews.comReport: Sabres' Interest In Robert Thomas Stalls; Focus Shifts To A Pair Of Right-Handed DefensemanAfter a deal between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres involving Robert Thomas has reportedly fallen through, the Sabres shift their attention toward Blues right-handed defensemen Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk.

As for the Blues, they would receive the 2025 ninth overall pick, Radim Mrtka.  The 18-year-old defender stands 6-foot-6, like Parayko, but possesses strong offensive instincts and a mature two-way game. Mrtka played in four AHL games before returning to the WHL, where he’s notched one goal and 29 points in 35 games. 

Mrtka took home a silver medal with Team Czechia, alongside Blues prospect Adam Jiricek, at the 2026 World Junior Championship. Mrtka was the second defenseman selected at the 2025 NHL draft. 

If the reports are true and Parayko does agree to be traded, the Blues will add another right-handed defenseman to their prospect pool, as well as another first-round pick. 

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

St. Louis BluesColton ParaykoAdam Jiricek
Latest News
1