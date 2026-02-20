Robert Thomas Back On Ice Friday, Right Leg Injury Dates Back To Last Season For Blues

“It’s something that’s been bothering me for a long time,” he said. “We’ve known about it for a while. Every since kind of towards the end of last year, it started to get bad. We thought we could just manage it this year and it just continually got worse and worse until a point where we kind of had to get it done. We were hoping to make it to the end of the year, tried to rest it for a couple weeks, but at the end of the day, just had to get it done. It’s best for the end of the season and long term. That’s kind of the process.