Robert Thomas Named NHL's Third Star Of The Week

Blues' top-line center capped big week with eight points , highlighted by first NHL hat trick in 3-2 win over Avalanche on Sunday
ST. LOUIS -- It's been a huge stretch of play for the St. Louis Blues' top line ever since the Olympic break.
Robert Thomas is the latest to benefit.
The NHL announced its three stars of the week on Monday and Thomas has been named ‘Third Star’ for the week ending April 5.
Thomas joins Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell and New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes were named first and second star, respectively.
Thomas registered eight points (five goals, three assists) in four road games for the Blues, (33‑31‑12), who went 2‑1‑1 and moved within three points of the second wild card in the Western Conference.
His week was highlighted by his first NHL hat trick on Sunday in a 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
Thomas had one assist against the San Jose Sharks on March 30 before scoring the tying goal with 3:53 remaining in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
Thomas then had a goal and two assists in a 6‑2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday to follow another three-point game Sunday, scoring the eventual game-winner with 2:50 remaining in regulation.
Thomas has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 16 games since the Olympic break after returning from a right leg procedure and leads the Blues with 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) this season.
He and linemates Dylan Holloway and Jimmy Snuggerud, who was named Rookie of the Month for March last week, have been on an absolute tear since the Olympic break with 67 points; the trio leads the league in plus-minus since Feb. 26 with Holloway (plus-24), Thomas (plus-23) and Snuggerud (plus-18) a combined plus-65.
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