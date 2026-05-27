St. Louis Blues 2026 NHL Draft Targets At Pick No. 11: Tynan Lawrence

As we inch closer to the 2026 NHL draft, we are going to look at several players the St. Louis Blues can target with their three first round picks. Today, we take a look at Tynan Lawrence, a player who could be available at pick No. 11.
From now until the NHL entry draft on June 26, we will be taking a look at players the St. Louis Blues can target at picks No. 11, 15, and 29.
For today’s exercise, we are going to look at Tynan Lawrence, a highly skilled center, whom the Blues could look to snag with the 11th overall selection in the NHL draft.
Lawrence is a smooth-skating center with silky hands that allow him to be a solid playmaker. Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, Lawrence was projected as a top-five pick and the consensus No. 1 center.
Unfortunately for Lawrence, an injury delayed the start of his season. Although when he returned to action, he picked up where he left off, dominating the USHL. In 2024-25, Lawrence took home playoff MVP honors as the Muskegon Lumberjacks won the Clark Cup.
In 13 games in the 2025-26 season, Lawrence posted 10 goals and 17 points, but he quickly realized that he was far too skilled for the USHL. Lawrence was committed to play for Boston University in 2026-27, but decided to join the team midway through the season.
While the move was intended to be more challenging, it proved a bit costly for Lawrence. The 17-year-old managed just two goals and seven points in 18 games as Boston University continued to struggle.
Despite the struggles in NCAA hockey, there is still plenty of belief that Lawrence can be a top-six center with plenty of offensive and defensive upside.
With the puck on his stick, Lawrence is shifty, both with his hands and his feet. Lawrence shifts his weight onto one leg to protect the puck around the boards and avoid checks in the open ice. At the 2026 U-18s, Lawrence showcased some of that skill, posting two goals and six points in five games as Canada lost very early in the tournament.
Standing six feet, Lawrence has a solid frame that allows him to win puck battles and remain potent on the defensive side of the puck.
“Lawrence also had a tough season after leaving USHL Muskegon midway to go to the Terriers. The jump was a lot, but he’s a talented two-way center, and those aren’t easy to find in this draft.”
With Robert Thomas and Dalibor Dvorsky, Lawrence could become the third part of a formidable center trio in St. Louis. Add in wingers like Jimmy Snuggerud, Dylan Holloway, Jake Neighbours, Justin Carbonneau, and Otto Stenberg, who all project to be with the Blues for years to come, and the Blues could be building a very solid forward group with plenty of depth scorers.
With speed, puck skills and the ability to process the game at a high rate, Lawrence could bring an attainable floor, as well as a high ceiling, at pick No. 11.
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