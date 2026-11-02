St. Louis Blues, NHL, Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform; Apparel, Headwear Collection Inspired By Fans, Fabric, Culture Of St. Louis

Blues. It’s our team. It’s our music. It’s our way of life. And it’s all represented in the St. Louis Blues Hometown Remix jersey, with a tribute to what physically brings us together: the Gateway Arch and the river that flows beneath. Inspired by the dark waters of the Mississippi, black makes a striking appearance as the primary jersey color. Honoring our roots, the crest updates a beloved mark, now cut with three river‑wave lines. The sleeves carry a debossed wave pattern representing the flow and energy of the city. The hem drops you under the Arch, framing the city name from that iconic vantage point. The numbers get a new beveled look, echoing the arch’s metallic finish. Blues fans, this is your jersey of unity, progress, and strength. Wear it proudly.