St. Louis Blues Partner With NHL To Produce Regional Broadcasts During 2026-27 Season

"This partnership is an ideal arrangement for the St. Louis Blues that leverages the production strength of the NHL while giving our organization more control over every aspect of our local broadcasts than ever before,” Blues executive vice president, chief revenue and marketing officer Steve Chapman said in a release . "While we still have more work to do before we can provide detailed answers to every question about our broadcasts for the upcoming season, this production agreement is a key step in that process. This partnership with the NHL will enable us to continue delivering reliable access to Blues hockey in ways familiar to our fans and with the ability to expand our reach to even wider audiences."