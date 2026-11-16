St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Nov. 15): Carbonneau Finally Ends Goal Slide; Lawrence Keeps Putting Up Points; Buchelnikov Lights Lamp Twice

St. Louis Blues
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St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
Nov 16, 2026 1:52 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 1:52 AM
Updated Nov 16, 2026 1:58 AM
2025 first-round pick went goalless in eight straight; 2026 first-round pick nets goal, assist; Russian prospect scores twice in KHL win
The start to the American Hockey League season was a good one for Justin Carbonneau.
The first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues had scored in three of his first five games and had four points.
After that start, the forward had just two assists in the next eight games, but it's been a tough go for Springfield in general.
The Thunderbirds are 4-6-2-3 and in last place in the Atlantic Division and winless in four straight, but Carbonneau had a goal and an assist on the weekend.
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He scored in a 3-2 shootout loss to Providence on Friday, a one-timer from the left circle and this is the kind of goal that Blues fans are hoping to see one day in St. Louis:
After picking up an assist on Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Hartford, Carbonneau is up to four goals and four assists in 15 games as he continues to learn and grow at the level just below the NHL while playing in a middle six role and getting ample time on the man advantage.
He will continue to play there and the Blues can afford -- at the moment -- to be patient while he grows and gains experience. You want to see more of those howitzers moving forward.
* Adam Jiricek -- The Blues sent their 2024 first-round pick to Springfield for one purpose: play a ton and play in all situations.
So far, so good.
It's been three games in Springfield and the defenseman is on a three-game point streak with four assists; he had one in his debut on Nov. 10 in a 5-2 loss to Hartford, setting up this Juraj Pekarcik (2023 third-round pick) goal:
He then had assists on both goals Friday (Carbonneau and T.J. Tynan) before assisting on Jack Finley's goal on Saturday:
Jiricek should give Springfield's blue line a definite boost after playing in 17 games with the Blues to begin his pro career.
* Tynan Lawrence -- The beat goes on for the 2026 first-round pick, who did have his second four-game point streak come to an end for Boston University against Michigan State last week, but the forward started another one.
It unfortunately came in a loss on Nov. 10, 6-5 to Harvard, a game in which Lawrence picked up a goal and an assist, including this one that tied the game 3-3 early in the third period:
Lawrence now has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 11 games this season and continues to play important minutes for the No. 12 team in the latest men's college hockey poll.
* Dmitry Buchelnikov -- The 23-year-old acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in the Justin Faulk trade scored twice for CSKA Moscow last Monday in a 4-1 win over Sibir Novosibirsk, including this beauty 5:34 into the second period to make it 2-0 after he had already scored the opener:
This is potentially another shooter in the Blues' system that now has nine goals and 12 points in 25 games this season.
* Maddox Dagenais -- The other 2026 first-round pick along with Quebec of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League had itself a busy week with four games, and the center iceman picked up a goal and an assist for the Remparts to give him 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 19 games for the fourth-ranked team in the CHL rankings.
His goal at 4:45 of the second period Wednesday was the eventual game-winner in a 3-1 win over Moncton:
He would then pick up an assist Thursday in a 6-2 loss to Saint John, then add another helper on Saturday in a 6-2 win over Halifax.
* Arseni Koromyslov -- The Russian defenseman, a fourth-round pick in 2022, picked up his first North American goal for Springfield on Wednesday:
* Colin Fitzgerald -- The seventh-round pick in 2026 scored a goal on Friday for Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League in a 5-4 shootout win over London, then had an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over Sarnia on Saturday:
The goal was Fitzgerald's 10th of the season and gives him 21 points in 23 games.
* Carter Stevens -- The fifth-round pick in 2026 scored a late goal for top-ranked Guelph of the OHL in a 3-2 loss to Owen Sound on Saturday to give the forward 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 21 games:
* Nick Bogas -- The fifth-round pick in 2026 picked up his third goal of the season and 11th point in 18 games for Flint of the OHL in a 4-0 win over Ottawa on Friday to give him two goals the past four games:
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