St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Oct. 25): Lawrence Is Feeling The Heat At BU, In A Good Way;

Lawrence, who had two goals and five assists in 18 games at BU last season, is one of the top two centers with the Terriers along with Caleb Malhotra (third overall pick, 2026, Vancouver Canucks), and has four goals and three assists in six games and is averaging 3.8 shots on goal per game so not only is he involved in all the duties that go with being a center but he's ripping pucks on net with confidence and precision.