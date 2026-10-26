St. Louis Blues Prospect Report (Oct. 25): Lawrence Is Feeling The Heat At BU, In A Good Way;

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 26, 2026 3:18 AMPublished Oct 26, 2026 3:18 AM
2026 first-round pick playing as confident as can be with Terriers, already matched last year's total at BU with seven points in six games; 2026 first-round pick Dagenais keeps humming along at Quebec
The St. Louis Blues are building themselves quite the stable of center icemen at the NHL level and within their system.
When they loaded up once again at the 2026 NHL Draft with the selections of Tynan Lawrence (No. 11) and Maddox Dagenais (No. 16), the hope was for the stable to be overflowing rather quickly, and for the 18-year-old Lawrence, he's off to a flying start this season with Boston University.
For the first time this season, Lawrence wasn't involved in any of the scoring for the 15th-ranked Terriers against Will McIsaac (2024 fourth-round) and No. 16 UConn in a 5-4 loss on Thursday.
On Saturday in the return match, a 6-3 BU win, it was this one-timer from the top of the right circle and an assist that gives Lawrence as many points (seven) in six games that he had in 18 with the Terriers last season:
Lawrence, who had two goals and five assists in 18 games at BU last season, is one of the top two centers with the Terriers along with Caleb Malhotra (third overall pick, 2026, Vancouver Canucks), and has four goals and three assists in six games and is averaging 3.8 shots on goal per game so not only is he involved in all the duties that go with being a center but he's ripping pucks on net with confidence and precision.
He's playing with confidence right now and from a Blues perspective, they may have found themselves a good one that had it not been for injury last season, may not have been there for them to select at No. 11.
As for Dagenais, he's now up to 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 11 games for Quebec of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, helping the Remparts go 1-1-1 this past week, scoring this empty-netter on Friday in a 2-0 win over Rouyn-Noranda:
He didn't score in a 5-2 loss to Val-d'Or on Saturday but had an assist Sunday against the Foreurs in a 4-3 overtime loss.
The feedback continues to be solid for Dagenais, who is also shooting the puck averaging five per game with six games of five or more shots on goal (two games with nine each); he's on pace for 57 points (34 goals, 23 assists) in 62 games.
* Dmitry Buchelnikov -- Finding a scoring winger is never a bad thing, and if the Blues landed one from the Detroit Red Wings that sent Justin Faulk to Motown last season, to go along with the pick that landed them Dagenais, then it's a really good return on a veteran with an expiring contract.
He scored in back-to-back games this past week, including his 50th career goal in the KHL for CSKA Moscow on Friday in a 5-1 loss to Avtomobilist:
And then there's this beauty of a one-timer on Sunday in a 3-1 win over Matvei Korotky (seventh round, 2024) and SKA St. Petersburg that has the 24-year-old on pace for 25 goals this season; he has seven goals and nine points in 19 games:
* Colin Fitzgerald -- The 2026 seventh-round pick, who was our featured skater last week, continues his point per game run with two goals and an assist in three games for Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League.
With seven goals and seven assists in 14 games, Fitzgerald, who has committed to Providence College, opened the scoring in a 5-4 OT win over Windsor on Thursday:
Then got the Soo on the board in the return matchup against the Spitfires on Saturday in a 4-3 loss:
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound right winger is another Blues prospect shooting tons of pucks, and on goal; he's averaging just under four shots on goal per game and has nine of 14 game sat four shots or more.
* Simon Robertsson -- We've been waiting for the 2021 third-round pick to make his name heard and make some headway for quite some time, but whether it be injury or inconsistent play, it just hasn't happened for the Springfield Thunderbirds winger.
Robertsson had one of his better nights on the American Hockey League with a goal and an assist on Friday, including this whipper of a goal in a 3-2 loss to Charlotte:
It gives him a goal and two assists in five games after Robertsson had two goals and five assists in 40 games in Springfield a season ago.
His three points have all come in the past two games against the Checkers, including this secondary assist on Dylan Peterson's goal set up by Jack Finley:
Can Robertsson finally find himself some footing? He was arguably the best player in the Tom Kurvers Showcase when it was here in St. Louis two years ago with prospects from the Blues, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild.
* Milton Gastrin -- Just wanted to update the prospect the Blues got along with Connor McMichael from the Washington Capitals in the Jordan Kyrou trade and thus far in nine games for Brynas in the Swedish Hockey League, it's been a tough go for the second-round pick in 2025 with no points in nine games.
Gastrin is on loan with Brynas for the season.
thehockeynews.comInstant Analysis: Blues Get A Hearty Dose Of Humble Pie In 4-0 Loss To Defending Stanley Cup Champion HurricanesChamps humble St. Louis with ferocious attack, disciplined style; game began slipping away in later stages of first according to Jim Montgomery; Hurricanes struck for three in second, including two quick-hitters early
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