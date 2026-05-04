St. Louis Blues Weekly Prospect Report (May 2)

Carbonneau sends Armada to Game 7 with last-second winner; Jiricek, Bulldogs forced to Game 7 after blowing 3-1 series lead; Thunderbirds get split vs. AHL's top team in Providence; Fyodorov's season done in KHL
Blainville-Boisebriand's season was on the brink.
Then came a tying goal. Then came Justin Carbonneau.
The Armada entered the final minute of Game 6 in their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semifinal series against Moncton down a goal before tying it with 48 seconds left. It looked like it would come down to a one-shot game in overtime to either end the series or extend it to a Game 7 winner-take-All.
Carbonneau, a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (No. 19) by the St. Louis Blues, made sure there was a winner-take-all game.
But not in overtime. Oh, no. The sharpshooter made sure of it.
Carbonneau scored off a face-off play with 0.5 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Armada stunned the Wildcats, 3-2, on Sunday and in doing so, evened the series 3-3.
Carbonneau, who has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 16 games in these playoffs after putting up 80 points (51 goals, 29 assists) in 60 regular-season games, took the face-off win by teammate Bill Zonnon (Pittsburgh Penguins), who was picked three spots after Carbonneau last season and while falling to his right, clapped a bouncing one-timer into the top left corner to set off a wild celebration:
The goal needed to be looked at to make sure it beat the buzzer and did so to complete the Armada's improbable comeback and set up a Game 7 on Tuesday in Moncton, the top seed and being pushed to the brink by the No. 4 seed Armada.
Carbonneau has three goals and two assists in the series, and goals in back to back games, including this tip-in goal in Game 5 on Friday of a 6-2 loss:
So can Carbonneau and the Armada pull off the upset against Caleb Desnoyers (2025 first-round, No. 4, Utah Mammoth) and the Wildcats on Tuesday? Puck drop is at 5 p.m. (CT). The winner gets Chicoutimi in the QMJHL championship for the Gilles-Corteau Trophy.
* As for Adam Jiricek (2024, first round, No. 16) and Brantford, the defenseman and the Bulldogs have been also forced to a Game 7 in their Ontario Hockey League semifinal series against Barrie.
The Bulldogs had taken a commanding 3-1 series lead when they blasted the Colts, 6-1, last Tuesday in Barrie. But the Colts have stormed back to win Game 5, 4-3 in overtime, and evened the series, 3-3 by winning Game 6 at home, also 4-3 in overtime on Saturday after rallying from a 3-1 deficit.
Game 7 is Monday in Brantford at 6 p.m. (CT).
In the series, Jiricek has eight points (two goals, six assists), but he was shut out on Saturday; he had two assists in Game 4 and Game 5 and now is up to 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 14 playoff games.
* As for Springfield, the American Hockey League's Thunderbirds did exactly what they wanted: gain a split on the road against the league's top regular-season team this season.
The team that finished sixth in the Atlantic Division and upset third-seeded Charlotte in three games in the opening round after getting blitzed 8-1 in Game 1, was able to go on the road and score a 3-2 Game 1 upset on Friday.
Akil Thomas (2018, second round, Los Angeles Kings), who was acquired for Nikita Alexandrov and finished strong down the stretch, scored the opener for the Thunderbirds to tie the game with 4:44 remaining in the first period with a power-play goal:
Thomas Bordeleau (2020, second round, San Jose Sharks), acquired from the New Jersey Devils in the Nick Bjugstad trade, gave Springfield a 2-1 lead at 3:40 of the second period right after a power play ended:
And Dylan Peterson (2020, third round) scored what would be the game-winner at 3:21 of the third period on a wrist shot just inside the right circle that made it 3-1:
In Game 2, the Thunderbirds fell behind by a goal again before tying it on this Dillon Dube (2016, first round, Calgary Flames) power-play goal in the first period:
But in the end, the Bruins evened the series 1-1 by edging out a 2-1 win on Sunday despite Springfield's push in the third period when the Thunderbirds outshot the Bruins 14-6.
The best-of-5 series now shifts to Springfield for Games 3-4 on Tuesday and Thursday (6:05 p.m. CT puck drop on ESPN, 101.1-FM).
* The Blues are done with their KHL prospects after Mikhail Fyodorov (2025, fifth round) and Metallurg were eliminated in five games of the Gagarin Cup semifinals to Ak Bars.
Metallurg won its only game in Game 2, 4-2, last Monday but lost Games 3 and 4 by identical 4-1 results before being eliminated, 4-3 on overtime, in Game 5 on Sunday.
Fyodorov did not have any points in the series and finished with two goals and one assist in 14 games.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.