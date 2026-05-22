The St. Louis Blues Could Have Two Trade Targets For The Oilers

Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Binnington are prime candidates to be traded by the St. Louis Blues this off-season, and they could both be targets for the Edmonton Oilers.
The two most likely candidates to be traded by the St. Louis Blues this off-season are winger Jordan Kyrou and goaltender Jordan Binnington.
Kyrou’s speed, skill and newfound two-way versatility should make him a sought-after asset, but it’s also why the Blues have reportedly placed a high price tag on him. An earlier report by Bruce Garioch indicates that the Blues are looking for a “king’s ransom,” as they want a high-end player, a top prospect, and a first-round pick.
As for Binnington, his value is a bit unclear, and his price tag has not been revealed. Despite a very poor regular season, Binnington once again stepped up for Team Canada at the Olympics, showcasing once again that he lives for the big moments.
Although Kyrou and Binnington could still be contributors for the Blues, the timelines aren’t aligning, and it might be best to part ways.
The Oilers need another top-six winger, especially one with the speed of Kyrou. In goal, the Oilers would take any help they can get, as throughout the Connor McDavid era, they’ve never felt comfortable with their No. 1 goalie.
Acquiring Binnington would allow them flexibility. Binnington is in the final season of his contract, so if he underperforms, they could let him walk in free agency and not worry about being tied down. But if he does live up to expectations, they’ll receive the goaltending they desire and could re-sign him to a contract they believe he is worth.
The Oilers likely don’t have the assets to acquire both players, so they’ll need to make a decision. Finding a winger for McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, or taking a gamble that Binnington can find his level again and possibly provide them with star goaltending.
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