Three U-25 NHL Trade Options The St. Louis Blues Can Explore

Byram finished the 2025-26 season with 11 goals and 42 points in 82 games, the second consecutive season in which he’s played 82 games. Injuries held Byram back early in his career, but he is healthy now and is thriving. He averaged over 22:00 of time for the second consecutive season and was a key part of the Sabres’ success in the playoffs, scoring four goals and seven points in 13 games.