Three U-25 NHL Trade Options The St. Louis Blues Can Explore

The St. Louis Blues are looking to add young talent to their roster, so today, we'll look at three U-25 NHL trade options the organization can explore.
The St. Louis Blues could be active on the trade market this off-season, looking to offload veterans while bringing in younger talent.
Earlier, we covered which players may have played their final games in St. Louis and identified some possible destinations for them.
But if they do finally make those long-talked-about moves, who could they look to acquire with those players or the assets they receive? With the Blues’ desire to get younger and more skilled, we’ll take a look at three under-25 players the Blues could explore trades for.
Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies has been surfacing in the rumor mill, and while Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka mentioned that they aren’t actively looking to move him, they are willing to listen to offers.
The Blues could be a team that makes a play for Knies. His 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame is imposing, and he has no fear using his weight to win puck battles and get to the front of the net. In 2025-26, the 23-year-old posted 23 goals and 66 points in 79 games despite dealing with an injury for a large chunk of the season.
Knies is the perfect top-six winger, able to play big minutes at even strength, the power play, and the penalty kill. It would take a lot to pry Knies out of Toronto, but the Blues have veterans like Jordan Kyrou and Colton Parayko who could help facilitate a deal.
Mason McTavish, C, Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks took a big step forward this season, but Mason McTavish didn’t. Following a difficult season that started with a contract dispute, McTavish could be on the move out of Anaheim.
The Ducks will likely look for experienced players to improve their chances of a long playoff run. Although McTavish’s 17 goals and 41 points in 75 games weren’t all too impressive, there is still belief that a new environment can help him find his game again.
Determining McTavish’s value is difficult. Despite the poor numbers, he’s still just 23 years old, plays as a center, and boasts a 6-foot-1, 219-pound frame.
Bowen Byram, D, Buffalo Sabres
Following another career season in offensive production, Bowen Byram seems to be coming into his own. Yet, the Buffalo Sabres are once again willing to gauge the market on the 25-year-old defender.
Byram finished the 2025-26 season with 11 goals and 42 points in 82 games, the second consecutive season in which he’s played 82 games. Injuries held Byram back early in his career, but he is healthy now and is thriving. He averaged over 22:00 of time for the second consecutive season and was a key part of the Sabres’ success in the playoffs, scoring four goals and seven points in 13 games.
Byram is a 6-foot-1, left-handed defenseman who flies around the ice, makes excellent breakout passes, and has improved defensively, becoming an all-around defender. Byram has one season remaining on his contract before becoming a UFA, and reports indicate he is seeking a major pay raise.
If the Blues feel they can work out an extension with Byram, icing Philip Broberg and Bowen Byram on the left side of their defense provides a foundation to build from the back.
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