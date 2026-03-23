With Logjam Up Front, How Do Blues Handle Who Plays, Who Doesn't Down Stretch?

Drouin, part of the trade that brought him to St. Louis from the New York Islanders in the Brayden Schenn deal, is under contract at $4 million for one more season, so there will be a reason to keep looking at the 30-year-old veteran, and then there were Sundqvist, who was serenaded at the end of practice for his 32nd birthday and also veteran Nathan Walker also on the outside looking in. And then you have faces of the future (Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg and Jack Finley) at forward, and Theo Lindstein and Logan Mailloux getting looks at the blue line, who are all part of this mix: