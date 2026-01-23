Blues' Dylan Holloway Returned To St. Louis For MRI On Injured Ankle

The St. Louis Blues have revealed that winger Dylan Holloway returned to St. Louis following his return to the lineup to get an MRI done on his ankle.
The 24-year-old sat out 15 games with a high-ankle sprain on his right leg, returning to the Blues’ lineup against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 18. He skated in just 12:45 of ice time, recording three shots on goal and no points.
He was held out of the lineup for the following game against the Winnipeg Jets for what the team referred to as injury management. It’s now been revealed that he returned to get additional testing.
“With a high ankle sprain, I’ve come to understand that when you come back to playing, there’s a scar tissue release that feels like you’ve injured it again, said Blues coach Jim Montgomery. “It stays sore for a couple days. We just want to make sure on our end of things that there wasn’t anything that we were missing, and right now it’s just him being able to get back in a good rhythm.”
Holloway is now considered day-to-day. The Blues did not reveal if Holloway is dealing with soreness or if the high-ankle sprain was reaggravated. He won’t be in the lineup tonight as the Blues take on the Dallas Stars. Following tonight’s matchup, the Blues are back in action tomorrow against the Los Angeles Kings, with Holloway’s status still in question.
